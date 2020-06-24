|.
|.
|
USS Gabrielle Giffords, Japanese navy hold exercise in South China Sea
by Ed Adamczyk
Washington DC (UPI) Jun 24, 2020
The USS Gabrielle Giffords joined two ships of the Japan Self-Defense Force for bilateral exercises in the South China Sea, the Navy reported on Wednesday.
The Kashima class-training vessel JS Kashima and the Shimayuki-class training vessel JS Shimayuki of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force joined the U.S. Navy's Independence-class littoral combat ship on Tuesday, the Navy said in a statement.
The purpose of the exercise, the Navy said, was to "practice and enhance bilateral interoperability between the two navies and to emphasize the importance of communications and coordination."
The two Japanese vessels are involved in Training Cruise 2020, an exercise designed to give trainee officers experience and professional skills.
The South China Sea is claimed by China, but other countries, including the United States, regard it as international waters. Several countries surrounding the sea are disputing the sovereignty of its islands and reefs and, since 2013, China has militarized 27 of the land formations.
"The opportunity to operate with our friends and allies at sea is incredibly important for our combined readiness and partnership," said Rear Adm. Fred Kacher.
"Executing complex maritime skills with our Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force allies allows both of our teams to build on our interoperability and readiness as we maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific," Kacher said.
The USS Gabrielle Giffords is attached to the Navy's Destroyer Squadron 7 and is on a rotational deployment to the areas of operations of the U.S 7th Fleet.
In April, the ship sailed with the JMSDF's Akizuki-class destroyer JS Teruzuki in the Andaman Sea, near Myanmar.
China warns risk of naval incident with US on the rise
Beijing (AFP) June 23, 2020
The US military is deploying "unprecedented" numbers to the Asia-Pacific region, raising the risk of an incident with China's navy, a senior Chinese official said Tuesday. Tensions between the two superpowers have soared on multiple fronts since President Donald Trump took office in 2017, with both countries flexing their diplomatic and military muscle. The United States' regular "freedom of navigation" operations in the South China Sea - where China and neighbouring countries have competing cl ... read more
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.