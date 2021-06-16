. Military Space News .
SUPERPOWERS
USS Rafael Peralta completes Sea of Japan exercises
 by Ed Adamczyk
 Washington DC (UPI) Jun 16, 2021

A five-day multi-domain exercise by the guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta in the Sea of Japan was a success, the U.S. Navy said on Wednesday.

The Arleigh Burke-class destroyer, which was forward-deployed to join the Navy's 7th Fleet in the Sea of Japan in February, conducted a live-fire gunnery exercise, maritime strike operations, flight operations, Tomahawk Land Attack Missile training, and visit, board, search and seizure training.

The ship's Tomahawk strike team conducted a training exercise demonstrating the ship's ability to track, target, and engage threats from the sea, air or land, the Navy said in a press release.

Sailors also conducted a high-caliber live-fire exercise using the 5-inch/54 caliber gun, close-in weapons system rail gun and Mk 38 25mm chain-fed machine gun.

The ship participated in a fleet-level training exercise a month ago, conducting a Tomahawk Land Attack Missile strike scenario.

TLAM is a long range, subsonic cruise missile used for deep land attack warfare, launches from U.S. surface ships and submarines.

Tomahawk strike teams routinely conduct fleet-level training scenarios to maintain tactical and technical proficiency and integrate updated fleet tactics, in order to safely employ Tomahawk cruise missiles in support of theater operations.

The USS Rafael Peralta can also deploy with two MH-60 variant helicopters, and has ballistic missile defense, anti-air and surface warfare capabilities.

"Rafael Peralta is one of the newest, most capable ships in the Navy," Capt. Steven H. DeMoss, commodore of Destroyer Squadron Fifteen, said in a statement in February, when the vessel arrived at Fleet Activities Yokusuka, Japan, from San Diego.

"With our security treaties and mutual defense treaties across the Indo-Pacific, it is imperative that we meet those requirements with the most capable platforms," DeMoss said.


Related Links
 Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.
SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only


SUPERPOWERS
Germany recalls platoon from Lithuania amid racism row
 Berlin (AFP) June 16, 2021
 Germany will withdraw an entire platoon stationed in Lithuania after its members were accused of racist and anti-Semitic behaviour, the country's defence minister said on Wednesday. The allegations dating back to a party at a hotel in April were first reported by the Spiegel Online news site on Monday. Soldiers sang racist and anti-Semitic songs and one also sought to sexually assault another while he was asleep, a scene that was caught on film, the report said. Defence Minister Annegret Kra ... read more
Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.


Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

SUPERPOWERS
Pentagon announces missile defense review

 USS Paul Ignatius fires Standard Missile-3 interceptors in test

 MDA test does not intercept target

 First modernized SBIRS Missile Warning Satellite under Space Force control
SUPERPOWERS
Legislators object to Navy plan to end nuclear cruise missile program

 Defense Dept.: U.S. accelerating hypersonic missile development

 USS Ross conducts live-fire missile test in NATO exercises

 Surveillance planes test Harpoon missiles in NATO exercise
SUPERPOWERS
Three 'explosive-laden drones' used in Baghdad airport attack: army

 THOR hammers drones in new video animation

 AFWERX Agility Prime partners with Kitty Hawk in first medical evacuation exercise

 Mobile Force Protection Program Concludes with Successful Demonstration
SUPERPOWERS
ESA helps Europe boost secure connectivity

 Isotropic Systems and SES GS complete trials for of new connectivity for US Military

 Quantum communication in space moves ahead

 Bad connections: US-China defense relations mired in call dispute
SUPERPOWERS
Developing morphogenic electrochemical interfaces

 GAO urges DOD to update weapon programs cost oversight

 Oshkosh Defense wins potential $942.9M contract for Stryker armaments

 Marine Corps ends involvement in tank warfare
SUPERPOWERS
Fall in French arms sales blamed on pandemic

 Israel says military exports hit $8.3 bn in 2020

 Austin, Milley say $715B defense budget is ample for DoD's needs

 GAO report: Lack of data causing delays in military spare parts contracts
SUPERPOWERS
Biden rallies NATO against China 'challenge'

 US-Russia summits: Cold War chill to good chemistry

 U.S.-Philippines military agreement extended for six more months

 Biden promises to lay down 'red lines' to Putin
SUPERPOWERS
Nano-Bio Materials Consortium introduces new AFRL-Industry Co-Development Program

 Nanostructured device stops light in its tracks

 Scientists use DNA technology to build tough 3D nanomaterials








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.