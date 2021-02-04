. Military Space News .
FLOATING STEEL
USS Rafael Peralta deployed to Japan
 by Christen Mccurdy
 Washington DC (UPI) Feb 4, 2021

stock image only

The USS Rafael Peralta arrived at its new forward deployed location in Yokosuka, Japan, on Thursday, the Navy announced.

The Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer will support the Defense Strategic Guidance in the Indo-Pacific Region, allowing for the most rapid response times possible for maritime and joint forces, Navy officials said.

"We're thrilled to forward deploy another ship to Destroyer Squadron Fifteen and the 7th Fleet theater," Capt. Steven H. DeMoss, commodore of Destroyer Squadron Fifteen, said in a press release.

The Rafael Peralta is a Flight IIA destroyer that can deploy with two MH-60 variant helicopters and also has ballistic missile defense, anti-air and surface warfare capabilities.

"Rafael Peralta is one of the newest, most capable ships in the Navy. With our security treaties and mutual defense treaties across the Indo-Pacific, it is imperative that we meet those requirements with the most capable platforms," DeMoss said.

"Ships like Rafael Peralta demonstrate our commitment to regional security and enable our partners and allies to uphold the rule of law in the Indo-Pacific," he said.

Sailors and their family members will be expected to adhere to COVID-19 mitigation protocols, the Navy said.

The 7th Fleet employs 50 to 70 ships and submarines across the Western Pacific and Indian Oceans, making it the Navy's largest forward-deployed fleet.

Earlier this week, the USS Nimitz joined the 7th Fleet after 270 days in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility.


Related Links
 Naval Warfare in the 21st Century

FLOATING STEEL
Nimitz moves into Indo-Pacific region after 270 days in Central Command
 Washington DC (UPI) Feb 2, 2021
 The USS Nimitz Carrier Strike Group is moving into the U.S. Indo-Pacific region after 270 days in the Central Command area of responsibility, the Pentagon announced Tuesday. "We want to thank all the men and women aboard the ships in that strike crew and the squadrons who supported Central Command now for more than 270 days, ensuring our national security and deterring conflict in a very critical region of the world," Pentagon press secretary John F. Kirby said. The carrier USS Nimitz, h ... read more
FLOATING STEEL
Hypersonic and Ballistic Tracking Space Sensor Phase IIb Awards

 Northrop builds command centers for Poland's air, missile defense system

 Israel delivers second Iron Dome Defense System battery to U.S.

 Congress adds $1.3B to Missile Defense Agency's budget in spending bill
FLOATING STEEL
U.S. Navy to arm amphibious vessels with long-range missiles

 Britain buys SPEAR3 missiles for F-35B fighter planes in $748.3M deal

 AFRL demonstrates critical new warhead technologies for high speed weapons

 Projectile concept shows potential to extend munition range to more than 100km
FLOATING STEEL
Kongsberg Geospatial improves BVLOS drone operations safety with a horizonless air picture

 Citadel Defense wins major contract for AI powered counter drone system

 Unmanned aerial vehicles to scale new heights thanks to NASA

 New drone program and bolster enterprise utilities management
FLOATING STEEL
Northrop Grumman gets $3.6B for work on Air Force communications node

 Skynet 6A passes Preliminary Design Review

 Northrop Grumman lands $325M deal for Air Force JSTARS sustainment

 ThinKom completes Over-the-Air tests with K/Q-Band antenna on protected comms satellite
FLOATING STEEL
Sig Sauer delivers Next Generation Weapons System prototypes to US Army

 WeaponONE demonstrates digital twin technologies that deliver software-defined capabilities

 British army's 'detect and destroy' battlefield system uses AI

 Teams selected to produce critical, on-demand stocks from military waste
FLOATING STEEL
Austin asks hundreds of Pentagon policy advisers to resign

 Biden administration pauses arms deals with UAE, Saudi Arabia for review

 Italy makes permanent arms sale freeze to Saudi Arabia

 Biden freezes giant UAE jet package, Saudi arms for review
FLOATING STEEL
Planned U.S. troop drawdown in Germany frozen, under review

 Navalny jailing to burden, not break, Russia-EU ties

 Britain, Japan reinforce defense, security cooperation

 Repairing US democracy key to China rivalry, Biden aide says
FLOATING STEEL
New technique builds super-hard metals from nanoparticles

 Scientists see competition of magnetic orders from 2D sheets of atoms

 Atomic-scale nanowires can now be produced at scale

 Weak force has strong impact on nanosheets








