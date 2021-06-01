. Military Space News .
USS Ronald Reagan strike group conducts exercise with Japan
 by Christen Mccurdy
 Washington DC (UPI) Jun 1, 2021

Ships and aircraft from the USS Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group 5 and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force conducted integrated operations that concluded Saturday, according to the Navy.

The Reagan Carrier Strike Group operated in international waters with JMSDF's Hyuga-class helicopter destroyer JS Ise to strengthen the U.S.-Japan alliance and improve regional security, according to the Navy's release.

Watch standers of each ship quizzed each other on tactical and technical literature, and also performed an anti-submarine warfare exercise involving simulated contact -- as well as cross-deck operations.

"Operating at sea with our allies in the JMSDF ensures we can face a range of maritime challenges together, now and in the future," said Rear Adm. Will Pennington, commander, Task Force 70, Carrier Strike Group 5, in the release. "These operations have engaged our whole strike group and given our respective teams renewed confidence to meet our missions across the region."

CSG 5 is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of the Indo-Pacific, having left Japan for the current deployment in mid-May.

Carrier Strike Group 5 consists of aircraft from the embarked Carrier Air Wing 5, the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh, the Henry J. Kaiser-class underway replenishment oiler USNS Pecos and the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Charles Drew.


Navy, Marines unite for multi-week amphibious exercise off California
 Washington DC (UPI) May 28, 2021
 Integrated training of a Marine Corps expeditionary unit and a combined Navy and Marine amphibious ready group in California was a success, the Navy said on Friday. The three-ship Essex Amphibious Ready Group and the 11th Marines Expeditionary Unit conducted a multi-week "training evolution" involving over 5,000 personnel that concluded on Thursday, a statement said. Working as an integrated amphibious force, the two groups trained in exercises concluding with "a full-scale amphibious of ... read more
