|.
|.
|
U.S. Forces Japan to have new commander, Indo-Pacific Command says
by Sommer Brokaw
Washington DC (UPI) Aug 19, 2021
U.S. Forces Japan and 5th Air Force will have a new leader Aug. 27, according to Indo-Pacific Command, Stars and Stripes said Thursday.
Air Force Maj. Gen. Ricky Rupp will be promoted to lieutenant general before assuming the dual-hatted commands at Yokota Air Base, in western Tokyo, the Indo-Pacific Command said.
President Joe Biden nominated Rupp on Aug. 2 for the promotion to lieutenant general to receive the dual assignments, the Department of Defense announced in a statement.
Rupp has been serving in a dual role as commander of the Air Force District of Washington and the 320th Air Expeditionary Wing, headquartered at Joint-Base Andrews, Md., according to his biography.
The Air Force District of Washington position includes responsibility for organizing, training and equipping combat forces and command-level support for 33,000 military and civilian personnel worldwide.
Rupp also has accumulated more than 4,800 flying hours as a command pilot, including in C-130, C-17 and T-38 aircraft. He gained operational flying experience during operations Desert Shield, Provide Promise, Allied Force, Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom.
Before his current roles, he was the director of operations at U.S. Transportation Command headquarters at Scott Air Force Base, Ill. He holds a master's in applied science, aeronautical science, from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, Columbus Air Force Base, Miss., along with other post-graduate degrees.
Rupp will replace Air Force Lt. Gen. Kevin Schneider, who led U.S. Forces Japan since February 2019 and confronted increased tension with China and the COVID-19 pandemic.
U.S. Forces Japan conducts operations and actions in Japan to support U.S. Indo-Pacific Command with 50,000 U.S. troops stationed there. The 5th Air Force is its component.
Navy Admiral John Aquilino, Indo-Pacific Command chief, will preside over the U.S. Forces of Japan change of command, and Gen. Kenneth Wilsbach, Pacific Air Forces commander, will preside over the 5th Air Force change of command, Indo-Pacific Command told Stars and Stripes.
China rejects need for further WHO coronavirus origins probe
Beijing (AFP) Aug 13, 2021
China on Friday rejected the World Health Organization's calls for a renewed probe into the origins of Covid-19, saying it supported "scientific" over "political" efforts to find out how the virus started. Pressure is once more mounting on Beijing to consider a fresh probe into the orgins of a pandemic which has killed more than four million people and paralysed economies worldwide since it first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan. A delayed and heavily politicised vist by a WHO team o ... read more
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.