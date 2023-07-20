Military Space News
NUKEWARS
 US, Japan, South Korea to hold summit in August: Seoul
US, Japan, South Korea to hold summit in August: Seoul
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Seoul (AFP) July 20, 2023

South Korean, US and Japanese leaders will meet in August in America, Seoul's presidential office said Thursday, as the three nations increase military cooperation to counter North Korea's growing nuclear threats.

Relations between Pyongyang and Seoul are at one of their lowest points, with diplomacy stalled and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un calling for increased weapons development, including tactical nukes.

In response, President Yoon Suk Yeol has pulled South Korea closer to long-standing ally Washington, and sought to bury the hatchet with former colonial power Japan in a bid to contain North Korea.

In April, Seoul and Washington said that if Pyongyang ever used its nuclear weapons against the allies, it would face a nuclear reaction and the "end" of its regime.

"The Korea-US-Japan trilateral summit is scheduled to be held in the United States in August," Seoul's presidential office said Thursday, adding the specific date and location would be "announced later".

The Yonhap News Agency reported the meeting will take place on August 18 at Camp David near Washington, citing unnamed sources.

US Special Representative for North Korea Sung Kim told reporters in Japan on Thursday that the talks would be held next month, without mentioning the date or location.

He made the comment before meeting with his Japanese and South Korean counterparts in the resort town of Karuizawa, where the envoys condemned North Korea's recent ballistic missile launches.

The announcement comes days after Seoul and Washington held their first Nuclear Consultative Group meeting in the South Korean capital.

On Tuesday, a nuclear-armed American submarine made a port visit to Busan for the first time since 1981.

Pyongyang last week said it had successfully tested the Hwasong-18, its new solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile, for the second time.

Analysts have said the tests represent a major breakthrough for North Korea's banned weapons programmes.

The announcement also comes as Washington confirmed Tuesday that a US soldier -- who had been jailed in South Korea on assault charges -- is believed to have been detained by North Korea after crossing the border.

On Thursday, Sung Kim said the United States was "working very hard to ascertain information about his wellbeing".

"We are actively engaging to ensure his safety and return," he said.

Pyongyang has a long history of detaining Americans and using them as bargaining chips.

Related Links
 Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
NUKEWARS
U.S. soldier believed to be detained in North Korea after crossing DMZ
 Washington DC (UPI) Jul 18, 2023
 A U.S. soldier is believed to have been detained in North Korea after crossing the military demarcation line from South Korea without authorization Tuesday, the Pentagon said. The soldier was on a private tour of the Joint Security Area in the Demilitarized Zone when he suddenly ran across the border, according to defense officials. "We believe that he is in DPRK custody," Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said at a news conference, referring to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, th ... read more
NUKEWARS
Lockheed Martin achieves milestone in PAC-3 MSE Integration with Aegis Weapon System

 Swiss want in on Germany's Sky Shield plan

 Lockheed Martin targets small businesses via Next Generation Interceptor

 Poland to buy US Patriot missile defense systems worth $15 bn
NUKEWARS
Millennium Space Systems Missile Track Custody PDR complete in just four months

 First French long-range missiles already in Ukraine

 France to send Ukraine SCALP long-range missiles: Macron

 France's SCALP missiles: long-range weapon for Ukraine's armoury
NUKEWARS
Amprius Batteries elevate BAE Systems Drone to new heights in stratospheric flight

 Safeguarding Autonomous Vehicle Networks: Land, Air, Sea

 Russia: Ukraine targets Moscow, Crimea with drone strikes

 NATO warns Kosovo over drone purchase
NUKEWARS
ATLAS Space launches Freedom Space for Government Missions

 SYRACUSE 4B Satellite Launched: Boost for French Military Communications

 DoD awards Global X-Band Blanket Purchase Agreement to SES

 Ensuring reliable communications between US and Partners at the tactical edge
NUKEWARS
US and Australia use war games to focus on long-range firepower

 Religious liberty group to fight defense bill provision citing troops' free speech

 Bulgaria to send armoured vehicles to Ukraine in U-turn

 US military pinned down by Republican fire on 'wokeness'
NUKEWARS
House Republicans add culture-war measures to military budget

 China delivering 'kind of military equipment' to Russia: French diplomat

 Russia claims dramatic increase in ammo production

 UK to bolster army stockpiles after latest defence review
NUKEWARS
Xi hails 'old friend' Kissinger in Beijing meeting

 Allies launch military drills in Australia as Chinese spy ship watches

 Blinken urges Senate to confirm dozens of foreign service nominees

 Ships nearing Ukraine to be viewed as possible military carriers: Russia
NUKEWARS
Single-molecule valve: a breakthrough in nanoscale control
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.