|.
|.
|
U.S. Navy destroyer USS Kidd moves through Taiwan Strait
by Jake Thomas
Washington DC (UPI) Aug 27, 2021
Amid rising regional tensions, U.S. warships traveled through the Taiwan Strait for the eighth time this year after the Navy conducted a routine transit of the waterway on Friday.
The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Kidd moved through the Taiwan Strait, the U.S. Navy's Japan-based 7th Fleet announced on Friday.
The ship was accompanied by the U.S. Coast Guard National Security Cutter Munro.
The announcement described the movement as being "in accordance with international law" and is part of the U.S.'s commitment to "a free and open Indo-Pacific."
Most recently, the destroyer USS Benfold moved through the 110-mile strait that separates China and Taiwan in July.
China's military said at the time it chased the U.S. warship away after it entered the Chinese-claimed waters near the disputed Paracel Islands. The U.S. has denied it violated China's sovereignty.
China's claim to the South China Sea and Taiwan, which it considers a breakaway province to be reunited with the mainland, has been a growing sense of tension with the U.S. and its allies.
Earlier in the week during a diplomatic trip, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris urged leaders of Vietnam to push back against China's claims to the South China Sea and what she characterized as the Communist giant's bullying of its neighbors.
On Tuesday, the Chinese military began a live ammunition training exercise in the South China Sea, the South China Morning Post reported.
The exercises were launched by China in response to a joint military drill by the U.S., Australia, India and Japan off the coast of Guam, the paper reported.
Yue Gang, a former People's Liberation Army colonel, said that the drills are meant to send a message to the United States and its allies.
"When the U.S. steps up its presence in the region, China has to respond and show its muscle," he said.
HII holds steel cutting ceremony for Ford-class aircraft carrier Doris Miller
Washington DC (UPI) Aug 26, 2021
The fourth Ford-class aircraft carrier Doris Miller has marked its first construction milestone with a ceremonial first cut of steel, the shipbuilder announced. Huntington Ingalls Industries hosted the steel cutting event Wednesday at its Newport News Shipbuilding division in Virginia, according to a Wednesday company press release. A small ceremony was held at HII's Newport News shipbuilding division, where Thomas Bledsoe, the great nephew of the ship's namesake, gave the order to "cut ... read more
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.