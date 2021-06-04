|.
|.
|
Vice Adm. Bill Merz visits USS Ronald Reagan while at sea
by Ed Adamczyk
Washington DC (UPI) Jun 4, 2021
The aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan was visited by 7th Fleet Vice Adm. Bill Merz this week while in the Philippine Sea, the U.S. Navy said on Friday.
In a rare action, Merz boarded the ship after it left Fleet Activities Yorkusuka, Japan, its home base, on May 24. He attended meetings with warfare commanders while aboard, the Navy said in a statement.
The vessel is the Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, and is currently patrolling the Indo-Pacific region, accompanied by Task Force 70/Carrier Strike Group 5, which includes the aircraft of Carrier Wing 5 and two escort ships.
Merz formally took command of U.S. 7th Fleet in May.
"In the end, we [of U.S. 7th Fleet] are stronger, and you led us to that higher position of strength. I appreciate that," Merz told personnel aboard the ship.
"I couldn't be more impressed by how you have conducted yourselves both at sea and in port. Ronald Reagan and Task Force 70 are a tough team, and I need tough," Merz said.
Merz also visited the guided missile cruiser USS Shiloh, one of the ships in the Carrier Strike Group.
He toured the ship's combat information center and engineering central control station, and spoke with personnel during his visit.
"Most people are not used to a three-star admiral coming up to them and greeting them on personal level," commented Yeoman 2nd Class Austin Toth." Seeing our top leadership from back home on board with us helps us see that we are in good hands."
Merz concluded his visit aboard the USS Shiloh with a message for the crew.
"I'm very proud of what you've done," he said, "and I will leave you with our common theme: know your role and play hard. It's how we do what we do, and better than anyone else. So play hard 67 and take care of Reagan."
The visit came at the conclusion of integrated operations between the strike group and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, which ended on Saturday.
During the exercise, the Reagan Carrier Strike Group operated in the Philippine Sea's international waters with JMSDF's Hyuga-class helicopter destroyer JS Ise, performing anti-submarine warfare exercises involving and cross-deck operations.
U.S., French, British navies sign agreement for increased cooperation
Washington DC (UPI) Jun 3, 2021
Leaders of the U.S., French and British navies on Thursday signed a trilateral agreement to continue enhancing their collaboration. Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday, French Navy Adm. Pierre Vandier and Tony Radakin, First Sea Lord of Britain's Royal Navy met in Toulon, France, Thursday to sign the agreement, the U.S. Navy said in press release. The navies, which acknowledged that their partnership has lasted more than a century, already currently working together as part of Bri ... read more
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.