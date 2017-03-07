Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















WAR REPORT
2,100 Iran fighters killed in Iraq, Syria: official
 by Staff Writers
 Tehran (AFP) March 7, 2017


More than 2,000 fighters sent from Iran have been killed in Iraq and Syria, the head of Iran's veterans' affairs office said Tuesday.

"Some 2,100 martyrs have been martyred so far in Iraq or other places defending the holy mausoleums," Mohammad Ali Shahidi told the state-run IRNA news agency.

Shahidi, who is head of Iran's Foundation of Martyrs and Veterans Affairs, was speaking at a conference on martyrdom culture in Tehran.

The figure was more than double the number he gave in November, which referred only to Syria.

Iran is, with Russia, the main military backer of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, and also organises militias fighting the Islamic State group in Iraq.

Shahidi did not provide details on the nationalities of those killed.

Iran oversees "volunteer" fighters recruited from among its own nationals as well as Shiite communities in neighbouring Afghanistan and Pakistan.

The families of those killed in battle are given Iranian citizenship under a law passed last May.

Tehran refers to the fighters as "defenders of the shrines" -- a reference to Shiite holy sites in Iraq and Syria that have been targeted by Sunni extremists.

WAR REPORT
French defence minister backs Lebanon army on Beirut visit
 Beirut (AFP) March 6, 2017
 French Defence Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian pledged support for Lebanon's military on Monday during meetings with the country's president and his Lebanese counterpart. After talks with Lebanon's Defence Minister Yaacub Sarraf, Le Drian emphasised France's committment to a "well-organised and robust Lebanese armed forces". During his meeting with President Michel Aoun, a former army chef, ... read more
Related Links
 Space War News
Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

WAR REPORT
Protesters sue to stop US missile system in S. Korea

 Jenoptik contracted for Patriot missile components

 Raytheon developing new tool for war game assessment

 U.S. Army awards $3 billion in missile defense contracts
WAR REPORT
Iran's S-300 air defence system operational

 ATK unit contracted for U.S. AIM-9P Sidewinder missile motors

 U.S. Army exercises option for more Hellfire II missiles

 Iran tests missiles in naval exercises
WAR REPORT
Hughes to provide satellite communications for SkyGuardian drones

 Northrop Grumman begins flight tests with MS-177 sensor

 Schiebel taps Leonardo for radar system for unmanned helicopter

 Leonardo rotary drone demonstrator program enters phase 2
WAR REPORT
Rockwell Collins, Australian air force test WBHF communication system

 Space aggressors jam AF, allies' systems

 General Dynamics gets enterprise communications contract

 Harris intros new wideband manpack radio system
WAR REPORT
Navistar to upgrade MRAP vehicles for UAE

 Orbital ATK production of artillery shell guidance kits tops 10,000

 Unidentified country orders Saab target vehicle system

 Jacobs to provide support for U.S. Marines weapons system
WAR REPORT
Trump to press Congress for defense spending boost

 BAE Systems eyes defence spending by Trump

 UAE signs over $5 bln in deals at arms fair

 Pentagon chief says military running smoothly amid turbulent transition
WAR REPORT
'Disloyal' Polish rival to Tusk loses EU party job

 China defense budget rises at slowest pace in decades

 Canada extends Ukraine troop training mission to 2019

 EU approves new military HQ
WAR REPORT
Nano 'sandwich' offers unique properties

 Scientists create a nano-trampoline to probe quantum behavior

 Scientists decipher the nanoscale architecture of a beetle's shell

 Switched-on DNA spark nano-electronic applications



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement