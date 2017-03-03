Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
MISSILE NEWS
ATK unit contracted for U.S. AIM-9P Sidewinder missile motors
 by Ryan Maass
 Washington (UPI) Mar 3, 2017


disclaimer: image is for illustration purposes only

ATK Tactical Propulsion and Control received a $67 million contract from the U.S. Air Force to produce SR-116 motors for the AIM-9P Sidewinder missile.

The contract supports planned foreign military sales to Bahrain, Egypt and Taiwan. Sidewinder munitions were also recently approved by State Department officials to be sold to South Korea.

The U.S. Department of Defense says work on the contract will be performed at Rocket Center, W. Va., and is expected to be complete by Feb. 27, 2022.

All funding for the contract supports foreign military sales. ATK received $8 million at the time of the contract award to support the first delivery. The Robins Air Logistics Center is the contracting activity.

The AIM-9 Sidewinder is a short-range air-to-air missile initially developed for the U.S. Navy during the Cold War. The weapons are designed to track their targets using infrared homing devices.

MISSILE NEWS
U.S. Army exercises option for more Hellfire II missiles
 Washington (UPI) Mar 1, 2017
 Lockheed Martin received a $427 million contract modification to continue Hellfire II missile production for the U.S. Army. The Hellfire II missile is a follow-on to the AGM-114 Hellfire air-to-surface missile family. The variant was first developed in the early 1990s, and features semi-active laser variants including the AGM-114K, AGM-114M and the AGM-114N. The missile is design
