Asian nation orders targeting and surveillance pods from IAI

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Richard Tomkins
Washington (UPI) Mar 30, 2017
Targeting and surveillance pods for military aircraft are being supplied to an unidentified country in Asia by Israel Aerospace Industries.
The new $200 million contract, which will be fulfilled by IAI's Elta Systems subsidiary, is a follow-up order for the newest variant of targeting and surveillance pods already used by the country's air force.
"The new order serves as yet another evidence of the satisfaction and trust our clients place in the IAI's systems and technological capabilities," Joseph Weiss, IAI president and chief executive officer, said in a press release. "IAI has many year experience in designing and manufacturing airborne warfare systems, which play a central role in the operations of several air forces around the globe."
"Being able to provide airborne tactical and strategic intelligence in real time allows our clients to deal with current and future operational challenges in the best way possible," Weiss added.
The specific number of pods ordered was not disclosed.
Washington (UPI) Mar 28, 2017
Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman and U.S. Army researchers have completed a round of testing with the branch's Modular Active Protection System. U.S. defense manufacturers agreed to test the system after receiving contracts in 2015. For the demonstrations, Lockheed Martin provided its Open Architecture Processor, while Northrop Grumman provided additional sensors. The Open Archi ... read more
Related Links
The latest in Military Technology for the 21st century at SpaceWar.com
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement