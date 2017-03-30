Asian nation orders targeting and surveillance pods from IAI



by Richard Tomkins



Washington (UPI) Mar 30, 2017



Targeting and surveillance pods for military aircraft are being supplied to an unidentified country in Asia by Israel Aerospace Industries.

The new $200 million contract, which will be fulfilled by IAI's Elta Systems subsidiary, is a follow-up order for the newest variant of targeting and surveillance pods already used by the country's air force.

"The new order serves as yet another evidence of the satisfaction and trust our clients place in the IAI's systems and technological capabilities," Joseph Weiss, IAI president and chief executive officer, said in a press release. "IAI has many year experience in designing and manufacturing airborne warfare systems, which play a central role in the operations of several air forces around the globe."

"Being able to provide airborne tactical and strategic intelligence in real time allows our clients to deal with current and future operational challenges in the best way possible," Weiss added.

The specific number of pods ordered was not disclosed.

Washington (UPI) Mar 28, 2017





Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman and U.S. Army researchers have completed a round of testing with the branch's Modular Active Protection System. U.S. defense manufacturers agreed to test the system after receiving contracts in 2015. For the demonstrations, Lockheed Martin provided its Open Architecture Processor, while Northrop Grumman provided additional sensors. The Open Archi ... read more

Related Links

