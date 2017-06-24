Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















IRAQ WARS
At least three killed in Mosul suicide attacks: officials
 by Staff Writers
 Mosul, Iraq (AFP) June 24, 2017


Suicide bombers attacked a shopping district of east Mosul that was retaken from the jihadists months ago, killing at least three people, medical and security officials said Saturday.

The attack struck the Muthanna neighbourhood late on Friday as residents shopped ahead of the Eid al-Fitr holiday marking the end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

"The first suicide bomber blew himself up as he was being stopped by a policeman, who died on the spot," a senior police officer said.

A second bomber managed to enter a shopping arcade and blew himself up among civilians, killing at least two and wounding nine, according to the same officer and a medic at Al-Khansaa hospital.

A third suicide bomber was killed by police before he could detonate his vest, the sources said.

The attack was not the first but among the bloodiest since Iraqi forces retook the eastern side of Mosul in January as part of a massive offensive to wrest back the country's second city from IS.

Residents in areas retaken from the jihadists have warned that sleeper cells remain a threat and that cursory screening has allowed many IS supporters to return to civilian life without facing justice.

There had been growing calls in east Mosul before Friday night's attack for the families of IS members to be banished for 10 years, among other measures.

IRAQ WARS
IS destroys iconic Mosul minaret as Iraqi forces advance
 Mosul, Iraq (AFP) June 22, 2017
 Mosul's trademark leaning minaret was missing from its skyline for the first time in centuries Thursday after desperate jihadists blew it up as Iraqi forces advanced on an ancient mosque compound in the embattled northern city. Explosions on Wednesday evening levelled both the Nuri mosque where Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi gave his first sermon as leader of the Islamic State group and its ancient le ... read more
Related Links
 Iraq: The first technology war of the 21st century
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

IRAQ WARS
Test of US-Japanese missile interceptor fails

 Suspected N.Korea drone filmed missile defence site: Seoul

 Seoul trapped between a rock and a THAAD place; NK tests cruise missile

 S. Korea to freeze new THAAD deployment pending probe
IRAQ WARS
IAI test fires new surface-to-surface missile

 Raytheon, Kongsberg to bid for Navy missile contract

 SM-3 Block IIA missile fails intercept test

 New SM-6 missile variant to begin at-sea testing
IRAQ WARS
Insitu receives $45 million contract extension for SOCOM UAVs

 US-led coalition downs Iran-made drone in Syria

 Leonardo receives NATO surveillance system contract

 Can use of a drone improve response times for out-of-hospital cardiac arrests compared to an ambulance
IRAQ WARS
Harris Corp. awarded Special Forces radio contract

 Airbus provides German troops with support communications at 15 sites worldwide

 Airbus further extends channel partner program for military satellite communications in Asia

 Radio communications have surprising influence on Earth's near-space environment
IRAQ WARS
Elbit debuts loitering munition system

 NCI wins place on $37.4B C4ISR-related contract vehicle

 Prague aims to halt EU gun control law

 Gentex receives $51 million contract for helmets
IRAQ WARS
Weapons found after shots fired in oil field: Saudi

 Mattis, Dunford press Congress for increased, stable budgets

 Senate narrowly defeats resolution blocking Saudi arms sale

 Dassault, Indian partner breaking ground on facility
IRAQ WARS
US defense contractor accused of spying for China

 NATO jet approaches Russian defence minister's plane

 Russian jet conducts 'unsafe' intercept of US plane

 China, Russia to hold joint naval drills in Baltic Sea
IRAQ WARS
Silver atom nanoclusters could become efficient biosensors

 Chemists perform surgery on nanoparticles

 Superconducting nanowire memory cell, miniaturized technology

 Nanotechnology reveals hidden depths of bacterial 'machines'



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement