Australia issues tender request for new frigates

(UPI) Mar 31, 2017 - Defense firms from France and Indonesia signed a Memorandum of Understanding to bolster ties for submarine and surface ship projects.

The agreement facilitates strengthened information sharing between France's DCNS and Indonesia's PT PAL. According to DCNS, Indonesia seeks to bolster the naval capabilities for its armed forces with a long-term cooperation with France.

"As the European leader in naval combat systems, warship designer and builder DCNS is committed to establishing long-term partnerships with the Indonesian industry to enhance Indonesia's local high-tech industrial content," DCNS CEO Herve Guillou said after signing the agreement.

"Our cooperation with Indonesia's largest shipyard PT PAL is a perfect illustration of this ambition and we are looking forward to bringing our strong expertise in technology transfers for complex naval programs to provide an industrial project and develop Indonesian Navy operational capability."

Under the partnership agreement, the two firms will continue exploring possible solutions for providing a multipurpose submarine based on the Scorpene-class vessels developed in the past. The warships were designed to carry 18 torpedoes and missiles or 30 mines, and featured an automated system for handling and loading weapons.

The signing marks the latest collaboration on submarines for France, which inked a separate information-sharing treaty on submarine technology with Australia in December. DCNS was contracted to support the country's Future Submarine Program in September 2016.