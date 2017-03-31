Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
Australia issues tender request for new frigates
 by Richard Tomkins
 Washington (UPI) Mar 31, 2017


Indonesian, French companies join forces for naval projects
 (UPI) Mar 31, 2017 - Defense firms from France and Indonesia signed a Memorandum of Understanding to bolster ties for submarine and surface ship projects.

The agreement facilitates strengthened information sharing between France's DCNS and Indonesia's PT PAL. According to DCNS, Indonesia seeks to bolster the naval capabilities for its armed forces with a long-term cooperation with France.

"As the European leader in naval combat systems, warship designer and builder DCNS is committed to establishing long-term partnerships with the Indonesian industry to enhance Indonesia's local high-tech industrial content," DCNS CEO Herve Guillou said after signing the agreement.

"Our cooperation with Indonesia's largest shipyard PT PAL is a perfect illustration of this ambition and we are looking forward to bringing our strong expertise in technology transfers for complex naval programs to provide an industrial project and develop Indonesian Navy operational capability."

Under the partnership agreement, the two firms will continue exploring possible solutions for providing a multipurpose submarine based on the Scorpene-class vessels developed in the past. The warships were designed to carry 18 torpedoes and missiles or 30 mines, and featured an automated system for handling and loading weapons.

The signing marks the latest collaboration on submarines for France, which inked a separate information-sharing treaty on submarine technology with Australia in December. DCNS was contracted to support the country's Future Submarine Program in September 2016.

Australia issued Friday a Request for Tender to three companies for its $26.82 billion Future Frigate program. The companies shortlisted contract bidders were BAE Systems, Fincantieri and Navantia.

"Today's announcement shows the Government is on track to begin construction of the Future Frigates in 2020 in Adelaide," Defense Minister Christopher Pyne said in a press release. "The release of the RFT is an important part of the Competitive Evaluation Process which will lead to the government announcing the successful designer for the Future Frigates in 2018."

Pyne said evaluation of the responses to the Future Frigate RFT would commence later this year.

He said that in the contract competition the companies must develop a supply chain in Australia for the ships and show "how they will leverage their local suppliers into global supply chains."

"The Government is committed to maximising Australian industry opportunities and participation and this project will contribute to building a sustainable Australian shipbuilding workforce," Pyne said.

BAE Systems manufactures Type 26 frigates, while Fincantieri produces FREMM frigate for the Italian Navy and Navantia makes the redesigned F100 frigate.

The Australian government plans to acquire nine frigates as part of an $68.2 billion effort to strengthen the country's naval shipbuilding industry.

Indian navy commissions first Mk IV-class Landing Craft Utility ship
 Washington (UPI) Mar 28, 2017
 India's navy commissioned the first of eight MK IV-class Landing Craft Utility ships during a ceremony at Port Blair on Tuesday. The event was attended by several high-ranking Indian military officials, including Vice Admiral Bimal Kumar Verma. In a Facebook post, the service notes the vessel was indigenously designed and constructed. The ship's commissioning supports the country ... read more
