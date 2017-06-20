BAE System, QinetiQ partnering on electric drive system



by Stephen Carlson



Washington (UPI) Jun 20, 2017



BAE Systems is partnering with QinetiQ to develop electric drive systems for military ground combat vehicles. BAE will provide its expertise in development, manufacturing, and testing of vehicle systems, while QinetiQ will offer its electric drive systems.

"This strategic partnership with QinetiQ in the electric drive field ensures we are offering our customers a mature, low-cost technology that can enhance the performance of current and future combat vehicles," Dean Medland, vice president of combat vehicle programs at BAE Systems, said in a press release.

"This positions us to be a leader in the market as more platforms across the world move toward an electric drive architecture."

QuintiQ has been working on its electric-drive system since 1999 for use on tracked vehicles. It is designed to be used on vehicles weighing more than 70 tons, such as main battle tanks. It is currently being considered by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, or DARPA, as part of its Ground X-Vehicle Technology development program.

Electric drive would provide significant fuel savings and allow for much greater electrical power production by individual vehicles for use with other equipment.

