Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















CYBER WARS
Beijing demands US 'stop cyberattacks' after CIA hacking report
 by Staff Writers
 Beijing (AFP) March 9, 2017


China on Thursday demanded the US "stop its cyberattacks" after Wikileaks released a trove of documents which they said exposed the CIA's hacking operations.

According to the documents leaked this week, the US spy agency has produced more than 1,000 malware systems -- viruses, trojans, and other software that can infiltrate and take control of target electronics.

"We are concerned about the relevant reports. China is opposed to any forms of cyberattacks," China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman said.

"We urge the US side to stop its wiretapping, video surveillance, espionage and cyberattacks on China and other countries," Geng Shuang told reporters at a regular press conference.

"China will firmly safeguard its own cybersecurity. It is ready to enhance dialogue and cooperation with the international community to formulate a set of international rules on cyberspace acceptable to all parties," he added.

By infecting and effectively taking over the software of smartphones, WikiLeaks said, the CIA can get around the encryption technologies of popular apps like WhatsApp, Signal, Telegram, Weibo, and Confide by collecting communications before they are encrypted.

The CIA on Wednesday denounced the leaks, saying they put agents in danger and aid the enemies of the Unites States.

China and America regularly carry out cyberattacks on the other, to the detriment of bilateral ties.

ehl/bar/glr/tm/ceb

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS

MICROSOFT

GOOGLE

CYBER WARS
The Darknet protects itself by being more robust against attacks
 Tarragona, Spain (SPX) Mar 07, 2017
 The Darknet is a part of the internet that people can access and use anonymously. This privacy and the ability to work away from prying eyes means that the network is frequently used for anonymous exchanges of sensitive information and for illegal activities such as drug trafficking, sharing child pornography or exchanging protected intellectual property free of charge. Cyberattacks are fr ... read more
Related Links
 Cyberwar - Internet Security News - Systems and Policy Issues
Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

CYBER WARS
UN hopes for easing of tensions after Chinese anger over THAAD

 China vows 'resolute' measures after THAAD deployment

 Protesters sue to stop US missile system in S. Korea

 Jenoptik contracted for Patriot missile components
CYBER WARS
U.S. Navy test fires surface to surface missile module

 Brazilian army buys more SAAB missile defense systems

 Lockheed Martin completes flight tests with updated JASSM

 Russia deployed cruise missile in violation of treaty: US general
CYBER WARS
Leonardo subsidiary to buy laser technology company Daylight Solutions

 Hughes to provide satellite communications for SkyGuardian drones

 Drone Aviation Delivers Enhanced WASP Tactical Aerostat to DoD

 Northrop Grumman begins flight tests with MS-177 sensor
CYBER WARS
Intelsat General becomes Airbus channel partner for military satellite communications

 Rockwell Collins, Australian air force test WBHF communication system

 Space aggressors jam AF, allies' systems

 General Dynamics gets enterprise communications contract
CYBER WARS
European Defense Agency completes artillery accuracy project

 Lockheed Martin introduces Paragon direct attack bomb

 Orbital ATK production of artillery shell guidance kits tops 10,000

 Unidentified country orders Saab target vehicle system
CYBER WARS
Trump to press Congress for defense spending boost

 BAE Systems eyes defence spending by Trump

 UAE signs over $5 bln in deals at arms fair

 Pentagon chief says military running smoothly amid turbulent transition
CYBER WARS
'Disloyal' Polish rival to Tusk loses EU party job

 Putin pardons woman jailed over 'treasonous' text message

 China defense budget rises at slowest pace in decades

 Canada extends Ukraine troop training mission to 2019
CYBER WARS
Small nanoparticles have surprisingly big effects on polymer nanocomposites

 Most complex nanoparticle crystal ever made by design

 Nano 'sandwich' offers unique properties

 Scientists create a nano-trampoline to probe quantum behavior



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement