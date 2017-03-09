Beijing demands US 'stop cyberattacks' after CIA hacking report



by Staff Writers



Beijing (AFP) March 9, 2017



China on Thursday demanded the US "stop its cyberattacks" after Wikileaks released a trove of documents which they said exposed the CIA's hacking operations.

According to the documents leaked this week, the US spy agency has produced more than 1,000 malware systems -- viruses, trojans, and other software that can infiltrate and take control of target electronics.

"We are concerned about the relevant reports. China is opposed to any forms of cyberattacks," China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman said.

"We urge the US side to stop its wiretapping, video surveillance, espionage and cyberattacks on China and other countries," Geng Shuang told reporters at a regular press conference.

"China will firmly safeguard its own cybersecurity. It is ready to enhance dialogue and cooperation with the international community to formulate a set of international rules on cyberspace acceptable to all parties," he added.

By infecting and effectively taking over the software of smartphones, WikiLeaks said, the CIA can get around the encryption technologies of popular apps like WhatsApp, Signal, Telegram, Weibo, and Confide by collecting communications before they are encrypted.

The CIA on Wednesday denounced the leaks, saying they put agents in danger and aid the enemies of the Unites States.

China and America regularly carry out cyberattacks on the other, to the detriment of bilateral ties.

