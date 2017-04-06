Boeing, Laurel Tech contracted for DDG 51 modernization



by Ryan Maass



Washington (UPI) Apr 6, 2017



Boeing and DRS Laurel Technologies have each been contracted to supply communication systems hardware and spare parts for the U.S. Navy's DDG 51 modernization.

Under the contract, the two companies will deliver an AN/USQ-82(V) Gigabit Ethernet Data Multiplex System, or GEDMS. The device is a multi-protocol shipwide area network solution used for real-time control system communications throughout the equipped vessel.

The agreement supports the Navy's effort to modernize DDG 51 Arleigh Burke-class destroyers as well as foreign military sales to Japan and South Korea.

Boeing received $6.9 million at the time of the contract award with options that can potentially raise the contract value to $116 million. Laurel Technologies received $8.3 million with a potential for $76 million in options.

According to the Navy, the contract awards were subject to limited competition with two offers received. Both companies are expected to complete the work by December 2023. The Naval Sea Systems Command will manage the project.

Arleigh Burke-class destroyers are warships built for open-sea warfare, and are designed to operate either independently or as part of designated strike groups. The ships are primarily manufactured by General Dynamics subsidiary Bath Iron Works and Huntington Ingalls Industries.

Typical weapons include Standard Missiles, Vertical Launch ASROC Missiles, MK-46 torpedoes, and Mk-45 naval guns.

