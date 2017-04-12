Boeing receives contract modification for Harpoon missile support

|
by Ryan Maass
Washington (UPI) Apr 12, 2017
Boeing received an $8.3 million contract modification to continue performing various Harpoon missile support services for the U.S. Navy.
The contract also includes work on Harpoon missiles operated by various foreign military sales customers. Governments receiving the services include Brazil, Chile, Israel, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Canada, Turkey, Britain, Malaysia, Taiwan, Singapore, Bahrain, Egypt, Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Denmark, Germany, India, Netherlands, Portugal and Belgium.
According to the U.S. Department of Defense, Boeing will perform engineering training, integrated logistics support and technical support services.
The effort aims to ensure Harpoon missile variants such as the Standoff Land Attack Missile-Expanded Response, Encapsulated Harpoon Command and Launch Systems, the Advanced Harpoon Weapon Control System and the Harpoon Shipboard Command Launch Control System are effective on the battlefield.
Work on the contract will be performed in St. Charles, Mi., and is expected to be complete by December 2019.
Boeing received no funding at the time of the modification award. The project will be managed by the Naval Air Systems Command.
