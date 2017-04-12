Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
MISSILE NEWS
Boeing receives contract modification for Harpoon missile support
 by Ryan Maass
 Washington (UPI) Apr 12, 2017


Boeing received an $8.3 million contract modification to continue performing various Harpoon missile support services for the U.S. Navy.

The contract also includes work on Harpoon missiles operated by various foreign military sales customers. Governments receiving the services include Brazil, Chile, Israel, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Canada, Turkey, Britain, Malaysia, Taiwan, Singapore, Bahrain, Egypt, Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Denmark, Germany, India, Netherlands, Portugal and Belgium.

According to the U.S. Department of Defense, Boeing will perform engineering training, integrated logistics support and technical support services.

The effort aims to ensure Harpoon missile variants such as the Standoff Land Attack Missile-Expanded Response, Encapsulated Harpoon Command and Launch Systems, the Advanced Harpoon Weapon Control System and the Harpoon Shipboard Command Launch Control System are effective on the battlefield.

Work on the contract will be performed in St. Charles, Mi., and is expected to be complete by December 2019.

Boeing received no funding at the time of the modification award. The project will be managed by the Naval Air Systems Command.

MISSILE NEWS
IAI, Indian navy sign $1.6B contract for air defense systems
 Washington (UPI) Apr 6, 2017
 Israel Aerospace Industries was awarded contracts to deliver an air and missile defense system to the government of India. Under the contract, the Indian navy will be armed with Medium-Range Surface-to-Air Missiles, or MRSAMs and their longer-range variants, LRSAMs. The defensive weapon was jointly developed by IAI and India's Defense Research and Development Organization. Additi ... read more
