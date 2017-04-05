Brazil considering Pantsir-S1 buy from Russia

Washington (UPI) Apr 4, 2017 - The U.S. Army awarded Northrop Grumman with a $48 million contract modification to support development for its Integrated Battle Command System.

Northrop Grumman will perform engineering and manufacturing services for the the system's development in addition to providing continuity during the product's transition.

According to the U.S. Department of Defense, the work will be performed in Huntsville, Ala., and is expected to be complete by the end of October.

Northrop Grumman received $20 million in fiscal 2017 research, development, test and evaluation funds at the time of the modification award. The agreement will be managed by the U.S. Army Contracting Command.

The Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System, or IBCS, is a command-and-control system designed to provide operators with enhanced situational awareness and defense capabilities. According to Northrop Grumman, the system allows users to track missiles and aircraft in the battlespace.

The IBCS was developed to replace seven legacy command-and-control systems by featuring improved surveillance technology. The system's manufacturer adds it can be used to support a diverse array of military operations, and can integrate with current and future sensors and weapon systems.