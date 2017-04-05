Brazil considering Pantsir-S1 buy from Russia

|
by Ryan Maass
Washington (UPI) Apr 5, 2017
Brazilian defense officials are revisiting the idea of purchasing Pantsir-S1 air defense and artillery systems from Russia, according to state media reports.
The Pantsir-S1, also referred to as the SA-22 Greyhound by NATO, is a short-range air defense platform designed to protect military and civilian infrastructures. The system is built to engage aerial targets such as planes, helicopters, and unmanned craft.
According to the TASS news agency, Brazil initially expressed interest in adding the system to its arsenal in 2013, but did not sign any contracts with the Kremlin. Russian officials say the talks were suspended in 2016 due to internal disputes within Brazil.
Industry representatives say the talks were revived during the LAAD 2017 international arms exhibition in Rio de Janeiro.
"The Brazilian partners say this theme remains on their agenda. We do hope for a positive outcome," said Anatoly Panchuk, the deputy chief of Russia's Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation. "The Brazilian military has repeatedly visited the system's manufacturer and saw Pantsir-S1 in action at Russian firing range. Foreign specialists were able to see for themselves the effectiveness of Russia's system."
Brazil is reportedly deciding between the Pantsir-S1 and the AV-MMA medium-range air defense system built by MBDA Systems.
