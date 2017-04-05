Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
MISSILE NEWS
Brazil considering Pantsir-S1 buy from Russia
 by Ryan Maass
 Washington (UPI) Apr 5, 2017


Northrop Grumman to support IBCS development for U.S. Army
Washington (UPI) Apr 4, 2017 - The U.S. Army awarded Northrop Grumman with a $48 million contract modification to support development for its Integrated Battle Command System.

Northrop Grumman will perform engineering and manufacturing services for the the system's development in addition to providing continuity during the product's transition.

According to the U.S. Department of Defense, the work will be performed in Huntsville, Ala., and is expected to be complete by the end of October.

Northrop Grumman received $20 million in fiscal 2017 research, development, test and evaluation funds at the time of the modification award. The agreement will be managed by the U.S. Army Contracting Command.

The Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System, or IBCS, is a command-and-control system designed to provide operators with enhanced situational awareness and defense capabilities. According to Northrop Grumman, the system allows users to track missiles and aircraft in the battlespace.

The IBCS was developed to replace seven legacy command-and-control systems by featuring improved surveillance technology. The system's manufacturer adds it can be used to support a diverse array of military operations, and can integrate with current and future sensors and weapon systems.

Brazilian defense officials are revisiting the idea of purchasing Pantsir-S1 air defense and artillery systems from Russia, according to state media reports.

The Pantsir-S1, also referred to as the SA-22 Greyhound by NATO, is a short-range air defense platform designed to protect military and civilian infrastructures. The system is built to engage aerial targets such as planes, helicopters, and unmanned craft.

According to the TASS news agency, Brazil initially expressed interest in adding the system to its arsenal in 2013, but did not sign any contracts with the Kremlin. Russian officials say the talks were suspended in 2016 due to internal disputes within Brazil.

Industry representatives say the talks were revived during the LAAD 2017 international arms exhibition in Rio de Janeiro.

"The Brazilian partners say this theme remains on their agenda. We do hope for a positive outcome," said Anatoly Panchuk, the deputy chief of Russia's Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation. "The Brazilian military has repeatedly visited the system's manufacturer and saw Pantsir-S1 in action at Russian firing range. Foreign specialists were able to see for themselves the effectiveness of Russia's system."

Brazil is reportedly deciding between the Pantsir-S1 and the AV-MMA medium-range air defense system built by MBDA Systems.

MISSILE NEWS
Saab to deliver major upgrade for Swedish anti-ship missile system
 Washington (UPI) Mar 31, 2017
 Saab has been contracted by the Swedish Defense Material Administration to develop and produce a new generation anti-ship missile system, the company announced on Friday. The new system, a major upgrade of the RBS-15 system, will be for both air-launched and ship-launched missiles and will be integrated on the new Gripen E fighters and in Sweden's Visby-class corvettes. "These ne ... read more
