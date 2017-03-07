Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
Brazilian army buys more SAAB missile defense systems
 by Richard Tomkins
 Stockholm (UPI) Mar 07, 2017


The Brazilian army is procuring additional RBS 70 surface-to-air missile systems from Saab Defense of Sweden, according to the company.

The order for the RBS 70 VSHORAD, or very short range air defense system, is worth nearly $11.7 million, Saab announced, with deliveries scheduled to start this year and continue into 2018.

In addition to the systems, the contract includes launchers, night vision equipment, training simulators and other equipment for operators and maintainers of the RBS 70.

"With this order the Brazilian army continues to improve their air defense capability," Stefan Öberg, head of Missile Systems within Saab's Dynamics business area, said in a press release. "The system played a very important role in the protection of the 2016 Olympic Games, where it not only protected the games, but also strategic infrastructure."

The company's RBS system has an operational range of nearly five miles and can reach an altitude of more than 16,000 feet. The Saab system is popular, as 19 countries have purchased more than 1,600 RBS 70 systems.

ATK unit contracted for U.S. AIM-9P Sidewinder missile motors
 Washington (UPI) Mar 3, 2017
