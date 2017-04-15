Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
NUKEWARS
Britain urges N. Korea to stop nuke drive; As China seeks Russian help
 by Staff Writers
 London (AFP) April 15, 2017


China seeks Russia's help to 'cool' N. Korea situation
Beijing (AFP) April 15, 2017 - China is seeking Russia's help to cool surging tensions over Pyongyang's nuclear ambitions, the country's foreign minister has told his Moscow counterpart, after Beijing warned of possible conflict over North Korea.

Fears over the North's rogue weapons programme have soared in recent days, with a US naval strike force deployed near the Korean peninsula, while President Donald Trump has warned the threat "will be taken care of" and Pyongyang has vowed a "merciless" response to any provocation.

China -- the North's sole major ally and economic lifeline -- on Friday warned that war over North Korea could break out "at any moment".

In a call with Sergei Lavrov later Friday, Wang Yi said the common goal of the two nations was to "bring all the parties back to the negotiating table", according to a statement on China's Foreign Ministry website.

"China is ready to coordinate closely with Russia to help cool down as quickly as possible the situation on the peninsula and encourage the parties concerned to resume dialogue," Wang told Lavrov, referring to the stalled six-party talks on the North's nuclear programme that includes Russia, China and the United States.

"Preventing war and chaos on the peninsula meets common interests," he added.

Beijing has long opposed dramatic action against the North, fearing the regime's collapse would send a flood of refugees across its borders and leave the US military on its doorstep.

Trump insists that China must exert more leverage on Pyongyang to abandon its nuclear ambitions or suffer the consequences.

Pyongyang is already under several sets of UN sanctions over its atomic and ballistic missile programmes.

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson on Saturday urged North Korea to abide by UN resolutions and stop its pursuit of nuclear weapons, as the reclusive state brandished its military might.

"We have been here before but continue to monitor the situation carefully," Johnson said in a statement.

"We stand alongside our international partners in making clear that North Korea must adhere to UN resolutions designed to secure peace and stability in the region and stop its pursuit of nuclear weapons."

The nuclear-armed state is under United Nations sanctions over its weapons programmes.

It has carried out five nuclear tests -- two of them last year -- and multiple missile launches, one of which saw several rockets come down in waters provocatively close to Japan last month.

North Korea's weapons of war rolled through Pyongyang on Saturday and a senior figure in the regime said it could "beat down enemies with the power of nuclear justice", as leader Kim Jong-Un mounted a spectacular show of strength.

Ostensibly Saturday's event was to mark the 105th anniversary of the North's founder Kim Il-Sung's birth -- a date known as the "Day of the Sun".

But it was also intended to send an unmistakable message to Washington about the isolated country's military might.

Tensions over North Korea's nuclear ambitions are stretched to the limit, with US President Donald Trump deploying an aircraft carrier battle group to the region.

Speculation that Pyongyang could conduct a sixth blast in the coming days to coincide with the anniversary has reached fever pitch, with specialist US website 38North describing its Punggye-ri test site as "primed and ready" and White House officials saying military options were "already being assessed".

Russia developing next-gen nuke bomber; USAF test drops inert nuke
 Washington (UPI) Apr 10, 2017
 The Kremlin expects an experimental prototype of Russia's next-generation strategic bomber to be delivered in the early 2020s, according to state media reports. Russia's defense industry partners completed research and development work for the project, known as PAK DA, in 2016. Government officials said a contract for the aircraft's production was signed on Thursday. "Now we are ... read more
