Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .


Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















CYBER WARS
Britain's ministry of defence loses hundreds of laptops
 by Staff Writers
 London (AFP) Dec 21, 2016


RUAG Defense to acquire British cybersecurity company
Bern, Switzerland (UPI) Dec 21, 2016 - RUAG Defense plans to expand its cyber-security business with the acquisition of Clearswift, a British Cyber-security specialist.

"The acquisition of Clearswift ideally complements our existing portfolio of products and services," said Dr. Markus A. Zoller, chief executive officer of the RUAG Defense division. "By combining our expertise in network defense with Clearswift's data loss prevention and gateway solutions we will further boost our efforts to make RUAG Defense one of the leading cyber-security specialists."

Added Clearswift CEO Heath Davies: "I am confident that our expertise, together with the existing service and product offering, will augment the RUAG portfolio and drive further innovation."

Clearswift specializes in information security and is expected to generate more than $28 million in revenue in the current year.

Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed. The deal is subject to regulatory approvals, which the companies expect to receive in the first quarter of next year.

Britain's defence ministry has lost more than 700 laptops and computers over 18 months, according to figures released on Wednesday.

A total of 759 laptops and computers were lost and an additional 32 were stolen between the May 2015 election and October 2016, records released by the Press Association show.

A further 328 CDs, DVDs and USBs were lost by the defence ministry over the same period, according to the data requested under Britain's Freedom of Information Act.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) said information security is "a top priority" and all incidents of missing equipment are "thoroughly investigated".

"The MoD promotes a culture where security is the responsibility of all staff and personnel are required to report all security incidents. This can result in figures appearing higher than comparable organisations," a spokeswoman said.

Overall at least 1,000 government laptops, computers and USBs have been reported lost or stolen since May 2015.

The Department of Work and Pensions reported 42 missing encrypted laptops or computers and eight USBs up to August, saying most of the losses and thefts either ocurred during break-ins or while the user was travelling.

Other government departments to respond to the request include the Treasury, which recorded eight missing laptops, one of which was recovered, and one missing memory stick.

One ministry created less than six months ago by Prime Minister Theresa May -- the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy -- said six laptops have already been lost or stolen since July.

A further 49 laptops were recorded missing by other government departments, although the overall figure could be much higher as many ministries refused to release their figures.

They include the Cabinet Office, the Ministry of Justice and the Department of Health, which all claimed releasing such information would be useful to criminals.

Maurice Frankel, director of the Campaign for Freedom of Information, criticised their response: "The fact the Ministry of Defence felt able to answer makes it very implausible that these civilian departments cannot" do the same.


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 Cyberwar - Internet Security News - Systems and Policy Issues





Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
CYBER WARS
Egypt blocks encrypted messaging app: company
 Cairo (AFP) Dec 20, 2016
 Egypt has blocked the encrypted messaging service Signal used by many activists and journalists in the country, the company that owns the app said. Since Saturday, many users of the app in Egypt have complained of being unable to use the messaging system that allows exchanges with a very high level of confidentiality. "We've been investigating over the weekend, and have confirmed that Eg ... read more

CYBER WARS
U.S. Air Force approves Lockheed Martin's SBIRS ground system

 Raytheon to provide Patriot missile capability for undisclosed country

 Saudis intercept missile fired from Yemen

 US general says missile system in S. Korea in 8-10 months
CYBER WARS
Successful flight test for Norwegian missile

 U.S. Navy test fires Raytheon SM-6 missile at sea

 Raytheon to perform additional SM-3 Block IIA missile work

 Raytheon gets $60 million contract modification for RAM missiles
CYBER WARS
Malawi drone test centre to help with healthcare, disasters

 Amazon completes its first drone delivery, in England

 MBDA's Brimstone missile planned for Britain's Protector drone

 Britain signs off on General Atomics' Protector program
CYBER WARS
Underwater radio, anyone?

 Japan to Launch First Military Communications Satellite on January 24

 Intelsat General to provide satellite services to RiteNet for US Army network

 NSA gives Type1 certification to Harris radio
CYBER WARS
General Atomics contracted to support U.S. Army's Gray Eagle

 MBDA completes Enforcer tests

 Lithuania buys Saab's RBS 70 simulators

 U.S. State Dept. approves M1A2 tank recapitalization for Kuwait
CYBER WARS
NATO to procure U.S. munitions for members

 Russia drops out of world's top 5 defense spenders

 US cancels weapons transfers to Saudi over Yemen campaign

 US cancels weapons transfers to Saudi over Yemen campaign
CYBER WARS
Japan's top court backs Tokyo in bid to relocate Okinawa base

 NATO urges Russia to prod Ukraine rebels to honour truce

 China returns seized US naval sea drone

 China offers guns worth $14 mn for drug war: Philippines
CYBER WARS
Going green with nanotechnology

 Nanocubes simplify printing and imaging in color and infrared

 New aspect of atom mimicry for nanotechnology applications

 ANU demonstrates 'ghost imaging' with atoms



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2016 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement All images and articles appearing on Space Media Network have been edited or digitally altered in some way. Any requests to remove copyright material will be acted upon in a timely and appropriate manner. Any attempt to extort money from Space Media Network will be ignored and reported to Australian Law Enforcement Agencies as a potential case of financial fraud involving the use of a telephonic carriage device or postal service.