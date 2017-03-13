British naval base readies for new aircraft carriers

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Richard Tomkins
London (UPI) Mar 13, 2017
Britain's Ministry of Defense says a major milestone has been achieved in preparing Naval Dockyard Portsmouth for handling new aircraft carriers.
Work on a historic jetty has been completed, together with dredging of an approach channel, inner harbor area and a berth to make them deep enough and wide enough for the two Queen Elizabeth-class ships, and it is expected to be in use by the end of the year.
"I am delighted that the works to the jetty are completed," Defense Infrastructure Organization Project Manager Philip Wise said in a press release. "It is a crucial element of the ÂPounds 100 million (about $125.5 million) infrastructure package being delivered to support the arrival of the carriers into their homeport of Portsmouth."
"We are looking forward to seeing the first of the ships berthing against the new and improved jetty later this year."
The Ministry of Defense said preparations for the carriers are now focused on a familiarization, integration and testing program designed by BAE Systems on behalf of the Portsmouth Naval Base commander and naval base staff to prepare equipment, personnel and processes for the arrival of the carriers.
Cartagena, Colombia (UPI) Mar 7, 2017
Colombian shipbuilder Cotecmar marked the start of construction of a BAL-C logistics support and cargo ship for Honduras with a keel-cutting ceremony. The event was held at the company's facility at the Mamonal industral complex in Cartenga, Colombia. Several Honduran and Colombian defense officials were in attendance. Cotecmar says the new vessel will provide new technological c ... read more
Related Links
Naval Warfare in the 21st Century
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement