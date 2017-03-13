Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
FLOATING STEEL
British naval base readies for new aircraft carriers
 by Richard Tomkins
 London (UPI) Mar 13, 2017


Britain's Ministry of Defense says a major milestone has been achieved in preparing Naval Dockyard Portsmouth for handling new aircraft carriers.

Work on a historic jetty has been completed, together with dredging of an approach channel, inner harbor area and a berth to make them deep enough and wide enough for the two Queen Elizabeth-class ships, and it is expected to be in use by the end of the year.

"I am delighted that the works to the jetty are completed," Defense Infrastructure Organization Project Manager Philip Wise said in a press release. "It is a crucial element of the ÂPounds 100 million (about $125.5 million) infrastructure package being delivered to support the arrival of the carriers into their homeport of Portsmouth."

"We are looking forward to seeing the first of the ships berthing against the new and improved jetty later this year."

The Ministry of Defense said preparations for the carriers are now focused on a familiarization, integration and testing program designed by BAE Systems on behalf of the Portsmouth Naval Base commander and naval base staff to prepare equipment, personnel and processes for the arrival of the carriers.

Cotecmar begins construction for Honduran logistics ship
 Cartagena, Colombia (UPI) Mar 7, 2017
 Colombian shipbuilder Cotecmar marked the start of construction of a BAL-C logistics support and cargo ship for Honduras with a keel-cutting ceremony. The event was held at the company's facility at the Mamonal industral complex in Cartenga, Colombia. Several Honduran and Colombian defense officials were in attendance. Cotecmar says the new vessel will provide new technological c ... read more
