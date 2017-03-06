Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















SUPERPOWERS
Canada extends Ukraine troop training mission to 2019
 by Staff Writers
 Ottawa (AFP) March 6, 2017


Canada will continue to provide weapons, tactical and survival training to Ukrainian troops through March 2019, officials announced Monday.

"We will continue to advance democracy, human rights and rule of law and military assistance to the end of March 2019," Defense Minister Harjit Sajjan told a press conference.

"This assistance is crucial for a sovereign, secure and stable Ukraine," he said, joined by Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland.

The joint military training mission with Britain and the United States started in 2015, in response to a more assertive Russia's seizure of Crimea from Ukraine the year before.

Canada deployed 200 military trainers to Starychi, Kamyanets-Podilsky and other locations in western Ukraine.

As well, Canada has sent troops to Latvia and a navy frigate to the Black Sea to join NATO warships on patrol.

Asked what message these deployments say to Russia, Sajjan replied: "We are sending a strong message of deterrence."

In a statement, he said: "The government of Canada is committed to Ukraine and the Ukrainian people as they work to build a more secure, stable and prosperous country, and Canada continues to be at the forefront of the international community's response to Russian aggression in Ukraine."

Canada so far trained 3,200 Ukrainian soldiers, providing individual weapons training, marksmanship, tactical movement, explosive threat recognition, communication, survival in combat, and ethics training.

As well soldiers were taught combat first aid, and bomb disposal, while military police learned new investigative techniques.

SUPERPOWERS
BBC reporters attacked in China, forced to 'confess'
 Beijing (AFP) March 3, 2017
 A crew of BBC reporters in China was attacked by a mob and later forced to sign a police confession for attempting an "illegal interview", the British broadcaster said Friday. The journalists were trying to reach a woman in Xinhua county in southern Hunan province, who claims her father was killed during a land dispute, when a group of men confronted them on Sunday, in an incident later cond ... read more
Related Links
 Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

SUPERPOWERS
Protesters sue to stop US missile system in S. Korea

 Jenoptik contracted for Patriot missile components

 Raytheon developing new tool for war game assessment

 U.S. Army awards $3 billion in missile defense contracts
SUPERPOWERS
Iran's S-300 air defence system operational

 ATK unit contracted for U.S. AIM-9P Sidewinder missile motors

 U.S. Army exercises option for more Hellfire II missiles

 Iran tests missiles in naval exercises
SUPERPOWERS
Hughes to provide satellite communications for SkyGuardian drones

 Northrop Grumman begins flight tests with MS-177 sensor

 Schiebel taps Leonardo for radar system for unmanned helicopter

 Leonardo rotary drone demonstrator program enters phase 2
SUPERPOWERS
Rockwell Collins, Australian air force test WBHF communication system

 Space aggressors jam AF, allies' systems

 General Dynamics gets enterprise communications contract

 Harris intros new wideband manpack radio system
SUPERPOWERS
Navistar to upgrade MRAP vehicles for UAE

 Orbital ATK production of artillery shell guidance kits tops 10,000

 Unidentified country orders Saab target vehicle system

 Jacobs to provide support for U.S. Marines weapons system
SUPERPOWERS
Trump to press Congress for defense spending boost

 BAE Systems eyes defence spending by Trump

 UAE signs over $5 bln in deals at arms fair

 Pentagon chief says military running smoothly amid turbulent transition
SUPERPOWERS
'Disloyal' Polish rival to Tusk loses EU party job

 China defense budget rises at slowest pace in decades

 Canada extends Ukraine troop training mission to 2019

 EU approves new military HQ
SUPERPOWERS
Nano 'sandwich' offers unique properties

 Scientists create a nano-trampoline to probe quantum behavior

 Scientists decipher the nanoscale architecture of a beetle's shell

 Switched-on DNA spark nano-electronic applications



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement