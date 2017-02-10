Canada taps General Dynamics for armored vehicle upgrades



by Ryan Maass



Toronto (UPI) Feb 10, 2017



General Dynamics Land Systems - Canada received a $308 million contract to upgrade 141 Light Armored Vehicles for the government of Canada.

The contract supports Canada's Light Armored Vehicle III Upgrade Program, which seeks to provide the country's military with updated ground-based platforms. General Dynamics says the upgrades will improve the vehicles' performance and survivability while reducing long-term maintenance costs.

The company adds the operation will bring the vehicles up to the new LAV 6.0 configuration, which features improved protection and mobility enhancements as well as onboard vetronics.

"We are committed to delivering highly protected, flexible and capable vehicles to our soldiers and the LAV 6.0 provides the Canadian Army with best-in-class protection and mobility," General Dynamics Land Systems-Canada vice president Danny Deep said in a press release. "This announcement is welcome news to the London area and to our suppliers across Canada whose jobs will be sustained with this additional work."

The contract follows an earlier LAV III upgrade order placed in 2011, which extended the service life for 550 vehicles to 2035.

The LAV III is the third generation of light armored vehicles used by Canada's army. The design is based on the Swiss MOWAG Piranha IIH.