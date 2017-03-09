Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















SUPERPOWERS
China slams US election 'farce' in annual rights report
 by Staff Writers
 Beijing (AFP) March 9, 2017


Beijing on Thursday accused American politicians of corruption and hypocrisy in its yearly rebuttal to US criticisms of China's human rights record, saving an extra heaping of invective for the country's divisive presidential race.

"In 2016, money politics and power-for-money deals controlled the presidential election, which was full of lies and farces. There were no guarantees of political rights," Beijing's report said.

"Waves of boycotts and protests fully exposed the hypocritical nature of US democracy," it added, without mentioning restrictions on freedom of speech in China.

The report was issued by China's cabinet in response to the US State Department's annual survey of human rights in 199 countries released Friday. Beijing does not release rights reports on other countries.

Human rights are a longstanding source of tensions between China and the US, which imposed sanctions after the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in Beijing left hundreds, by some estimates more than 1,000, dead.

Unlike the US, China does not have a democratic multi-party system. The Chinese Communist Party has repeatedly imprisoned those who openly challenge its right to rule or have protested publicly.

However, Beijing's report highlighted recent cases of police violence and racial discrimination in America to argue that the US is in no position to take the moral high ground.

The report relied heavily on coverage by US media outlets such as the Washington Post and the Los Angeles Times.

Meanwhile, Beijing is highly sensitive about critical coverage of its political system in the international press, with multiple journalists being denied authorisation to stay in China in recent years.

The US State Department's own report accused China of "repression and coercion" of civil society groups. It also noted encroachment on residents' liberties in the semi-autonomous regions of Hong Kong and Macau.

SUPERPOWERS
EU approves new military HQ
 Brussels (AFP) March 6, 2017
 The European Union on Monday approved plans for a military headquarters to coordinate overseas security operations, foreign affairs head Federica Mogherini said. Mogherini, who has pushed hard for the EU to take on an increased military role, said foreign and defence ministers of the 28 member states "unanimously" backed the project. "Today we decided to establish a MPCC (Military Planni ... read more
Related Links
 Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

SUPERPOWERS
UN hopes for easing of tensions after Chinese anger over THAAD

 China vows 'resolute' measures after THAAD deployment

 Protesters sue to stop US missile system in S. Korea

 Jenoptik contracted for Patriot missile components
SUPERPOWERS
U.S. Navy test fires surface to surface missile module

 Brazilian army buys more SAAB missile defense systems

 Lockheed Martin completes flight tests with updated JASSM

 Russia deployed cruise missile in violation of treaty: US general
SUPERPOWERS
Leonardo subsidiary to buy laser technology company Daylight Solutions

 Hughes to provide satellite communications for SkyGuardian drones

 Drone Aviation Delivers Enhanced WASP Tactical Aerostat to DoD

 Northrop Grumman begins flight tests with MS-177 sensor
SUPERPOWERS
Intelsat General becomes Airbus channel partner for military satellite communications

 Rockwell Collins, Australian air force test WBHF communication system

 Space aggressors jam AF, allies' systems

 General Dynamics gets enterprise communications contract
SUPERPOWERS
European Defense Agency completes artillery accuracy project

 Lockheed Martin introduces Paragon direct attack bomb

 Orbital ATK production of artillery shell guidance kits tops 10,000

 Unidentified country orders Saab target vehicle system
SUPERPOWERS
Trump to press Congress for defense spending boost

 BAE Systems eyes defence spending by Trump

 UAE signs over $5 bln in deals at arms fair

 Pentagon chief says military running smoothly amid turbulent transition
SUPERPOWERS
'Disloyal' Polish rival to Tusk loses EU party job

 Putin pardons woman jailed over 'treasonous' text message

 China defense budget rises at slowest pace in decades

 Canada extends Ukraine troop training mission to 2019
SUPERPOWERS
Small nanoparticles have surprisingly big effects on polymer nanocomposites

 Most complex nanoparticle crystal ever made by design

 Nano 'sandwich' offers unique properties

 Scientists create a nano-trampoline to probe quantum behavior



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement