Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















MISSILE NEWS
China to sell new AR-2 missile to foreign countries
 by Ryan Maass
 Beijing (UPI) Feb 6, 2017


China plans to sell its new drone-capable air-to-surface AR-2 missile to foreign customers, according to the country's state-run media.

The missile, developed by the China Academy of Aerospace Aerodynamics, was recently tested in live-fire exercises to verify its capabilities.

According to Chinese newspaper China Daily, the weapon can be integrated with a variety of military platforms including unmanned aerial vehicles and attack helicopters. Officials say the weapon is ideal for counterterrorism operation, and is a more effective alternative to solutions used by the United States and its allies.

"There are a lot of counterterrorism operations and low-intensity conflicts in the world that create a huge demand for low-cost, high-efficiency weapons to hit cars or light-duty, armored vehicles," project manager Zeng Like told the daily. "We believe that most ground targets designated for drones are soft targets or lightly armored vehicles, so using a heavier missile such as the AGM-114 Hellfire for such operations is a waste."

Zeng added the AR-2 is also cheaper than its competitors, which also includes the U.S.-made AGM-176 Griffin, currently the best-selling lightweight precision strike weapon.

Times of India reports the missile weighs roughly 44 pounds, and carries an 11-pound warhead. The weapon is designed to be integrated with China's CH series of drones, which have been sold to military customers in over 10 countries.


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com





Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
MISSILE NEWS
South Korea seeks Sidewinder and Maverick missiles from U.S.
 Washington (UPI) Feb 2, 2017
 Possible purchases of Sidewinder and Maverick missiles by South Korea from the United States have been approved by the U.S. State Department. The two separate deals, reported to Congress by the U.S. Defense Security Cooperation Agency, have a combined value of $140 million. The proposed purchases under the U.S. Foreign Military Sales program are vital to U.S. national interests, ... read more

MISSILE NEWS
MEADS team submits updated proposal for Poland's Wilsa program

 S. Korea, US defence chiefs back anti-missile system

 New tests for David's Sling weapon system

 Russia restores radar field securing all-round defense against missile attacks
MISSILE NEWS
South Korea seeks Sidewinder and Maverick missiles from U.S.

 Iran confirms missile test, denies breach of nuclear deal

 Raytheon, USAF developing new signal processor for AMRAAM

 White House 'aware' of Iran missile test
MISSILE NEWS
New SkyGuardian variant of Predator B drone announced

 Germany extends Heron drone lease contract

 AUDS counter-UAV system achieves TRL-9 status

 GenDyn offers Bluefin SandShark mini-drone for sale online
MISSILE NEWS
Flat-panel SATCOM for civilian-armored vehicles

 Japan launches satellite to modernise military communications

 Phasor teams with Thales to develop advanced broadband Smart Terminal

 Airbus to supply French satellite communication systems
MISSILE NEWS
Army Reserve units getting CROWS gun turrets

 U.S. Army spotlights innovative ZH2 vehicle

 U.S. Army tests Stryker with 30mm cannon

 Rheinmetall, Steyr Mannlicher announce new assault rifle
MISSILE NEWS
US defense chief begins Trump's plans to grow Pentagon

 Russia to sell off stake in gun-maker Kalashnikov

 Rich man loses millions in scam by fake French defence staff

 In a bid for defense exports, India is giving contracts to the private sector
MISSILE NEWS
China warns US after Mattis says Senkakus covered by treaty

 Tensions flare between uneasy allies Greece and Turkey

 NATO 'very closely' watching Russian influence in Balkans

 Ukraine leader says will hold referendum on joining NATO
MISSILE NEWS
1,000 times more efficient nano-LED opens door to faster microchips

 Three magnetic states for each hole

 Scientists determine precise 3-D location 23,000 atoms in a nanoparticle

 NIST updates 'sweet' 1950s separation method to clean nanoparticles from organisms



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement