China urges US-N.Korea deal to avert 'head-on collision'
 By Becky Davis
 Beijing (AFP) March 8, 2017


Top US diplomat to visit Tokyo, Seoul, Beijing after NKorea test
Washington (AFP) March 8, 2017 - US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will visit South Korea, Japan and China, the State Department announced Tuesday, just a day after North Korea launched ballistic missiles close to ally Japan.

On his first visit to the region as top US diplomat, March 15-19, Tillerson will speak with authorities after the tests, which were followed by Washington's deployment of an advanced missile defense system in South Korea.

"In each country, Secretary Tillerson will meet with senior officials to discuss bilateral and multilateral issues, including strategic coordination to address the advancing nuclear and missile threat from the DPRK, and reaffirm the Administration's commitment to further broaden and enhance US economic and security interests in the Asia-Pacific region," spokesman Mark Toner said.

Tillerson arrives in Tokyo on March 15; heads to Seoul on March 17, and on to Beijing on March 18.

The US Pacific Command said Monday that the Americans had begun deploying the THAAD system to South Korea, which is designed to defend the US ally from a North Korean attack.

China responded that it was "firmly opposed" to the deployment and vowed to "resolutely take necessary measures" to defend its security interests.

China, a permanent council member and Pyongyang's main ally, has argued that deployment of the THAAD would further destabilize the situation on the Korean peninsula.

Meanwhile, China on Wednesday called on North Korea to suspend its nuclear and missile activities in exchange for the US and South Korea halting military wargames, to avoid what it called a "head-on collision."

UN Security Council strongly condemns N.Korea missile launches
United Nations, United States (AFP) March 8, 2017 - The UN Security Council on Tuesday strongly condemned North Korea's recent ballistic missile launches and expressed serious concern over Pyongyang's "increasingly destabilizing behavior."

The strong condemnation came in a US-drafted statement that was unanimously approved by the council despite US tensions with China over Washington's deployment of an advanced missile defense system in South Korea.

The council described the missile tests as a "grave violation" of UN resolutions barring North Korea from developing missile technology and vowed to "take further significant measures."

Council members will hold an emergency meeting Wednesday at the request of the United States and Japan to discuss the launches of four missiles that North Korea said were part of a training exercise for a strike on US bases in Japan.

Three of missiles fired on Monday came down in waters close to Japan.

Council members said in the statement that North Korea's activities "increase tension in the region and beyond as well as the risk of a regional arms race."

The United States circulated the draft statement ahead of the meeting as tensions were rife with China over the US move to deploy the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) missile defense system.

The US Pacific Command said Monday that the Americans had begun deploying the THAAD system to South Korea, which is designed to defend the US ally from a North Korean attack.

China responded that it was "firmly opposed" to the deployment and vowed to "resolutely take necessary measures" to defend its security interests.

China, a permanent council member and Pyongyang's main ally, has argued that deployment of the THAAD would further destabilize the situation on the Korean peninsula.

The council has imposed six sets of sanctions on North Korea -- two of which were adopted last year to significantly ramp up measures and deny Kim Jong-Un's regime hard currency revenue.

China on Wednesday called on North Korea to suspend its nuclear and missile activities in exchange for the US and South Korea halting military wargames, to prevent what it called a "head-on collision."

Foreign Minister Wang Yi's proposal came after a cascade of events that has led to a dramatic spike in tensions in the region, including a volley of North Korean missile tests that flew provocatively close to Japan.

China is particularly concerned over the deployment this week of America's THAAD defence system which is being rolled out in South Korea as a shield against the growing missile threat.

Wang warned of a "looming crisis" stoked by North Korean nuclear and missile tests and annual US-South Korean military exercises.

"The two sides are like two accelerating trains coming toward each other with neither side willing to give way," Wang said at a press conference on the sidelines of China's annual parliament session.

"The question is: are the two sides really ready for a head-on collision? Our priority now is to flash the red light and apply the brakes on both trains."

He proposed that North Korea "suspend its nuclear and missile activities in exchange for the halt of the large-scale US-ROK exercises," using the acronym for South Korea.

Pyongyang blasted at least four missiles across the sea toward Japan on Monday, and three of the rockets splashed down into waters within Japan's Exclusive Economic Zone.

Seoul and Washington have begun annual joint exercises that always infuriate Pyongyang, and the US has started deploying an anti-missile system directed at North Korea but which Beijing has taken as a threat to its own defence interests.

Wang said China's proposal could help bring the US and North Korea back to the "negotiating table" for talks on ending Pyongyang's weapons programmes.

- 'Destabilising behaviour' -

But it mirrors past offers made by North Korea that were rejected by the administration of US President Barack Obama, which said North Korea had no right to demand concessions in return for abiding by UN resolutions.

Six sets of UN sanctions since Pyongyang's first nuclear test in 2006 have failed to halt its drive for what it insists are defensive weapons. It held its most recent nuclear test last September.

Wang continued China's hammering of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system being deployed in South Korea.

He said the "very controversial THAAD system is the biggest issue" facing China-South Korean relations, adding that it "undermines China's strategic security."

Nuclear-armed North Korea has said its missile launches were a training drill for a strike on US bases in Japan. They have drawn global condemnation.

The UN Security Council on Tuesday strongly condemned the launches as a "grave violation" of UN resolutions barring North Korea from developing missile technology and denounced Pyongyang's "increasingly destabilising behaviour."

The Security Council, of which both the US and China are permanent members, vowed to "take further significant measures."

An emergency council meeting has been called for Wednesday by the United States and Japan.

Following the launches, US President Donald Trump reiterated Washington's "iron-clad commitment" to the security of Japan and South Korea and threatened "very dire consequences" for its actions.

With the tensions rising, the US State Department said Wednesday that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson would visit Japan, South Korea and China from March 15-19, his first visit to the region.

His talks would include "strategic coordination to address the advancing nuclear and missile threat from North Korea, the State Department said.

THAAD is designed to intercept and destroy short and medium-range ballistic missiles during their final phase of flight.

The South Korean conglomerate Lotte Group has come under pressure in China for providing a site for the system, amid concerns of a broader backlash in China against Seoul.

Chinese officials have shut down 39 of the 99 Lotte Mart retail outlets over fire-safety concerns, a Lotte spokesman said, and Chinese travel agencies have told AFP they were ordered to stop arranging trips to South Korea by Chinese tourists.

North Korea also is facing off against Malaysia.

Both have imposed tit-for-tat bans on each other's citizens from leaving their countries in a row over the assassination in Malaysia of Kim Jong-Nam, brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un.

South Korea says the killing was orchestrated by Pyongyang.

Obama launched cyberwar to sabotage NKorea missile program
 Washington (AFP) March 4, 2017
 Former US president Barack Obama in 2014 launched a cyberwar against North Korea's missile program but it has failed to make significant gains, The New York Times reported Saturday. The United States still cannot effectively counter North Korea's nuclear and missile programs, the newspaper said following a months-long investigation, based on interviews with officials in the Obama and Donald ... read more
