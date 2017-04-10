Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
SUPERPOWERS
China's Xi praises normalisation of ties with Norway
 by Staff Writers
 Beijing (AFP) April 10, 2017


Chile, China start talks to expand trade deal
Santiago (AFP) April 10, 2017 - Chile and China launched negotiations Monday to expand trade ties in the face of protectionist threats from US President Donald Trump.

The Chilean government said officials in Beijing had started discussing expanding an existing bilateral trade agreement to include areas such as e-commerce and services.

China is already a major buyer of exports such as copper from Chile, the world's biggest producer of the metal.

"Our aim is to progress quickly in order to complete the process this year and meet expectations of deepening relations with our top trade partner," said the head of the government's bilateral economic affairs department, Pablo Urria, in a statement.

The two countries agreed on the move during a visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping to Chile last year.

Latin American countries are concerned about the impact Trump's trade policies will have on their economies.

The US president has threatened to put up barriers to international trade to protect US jobs.

Chile supports the proposed Trans-Pacific Partnership, a major trade agreement that has collapsed due to Trump's opposition.

China is its biggest trade partner, receiving about a quarter of all Chilean exports.

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday praised the normalisation of relations with Norway, six years after a dispute over the Nobel Peace Prize, as Norway's prime minister said she was glad to be back.

The visit by Erna Solberg is the first high-level exchange since December, when the two countries normalised ties that soured after the Oslo-based Nobel Committee awarded the 2010 Peace Prize to the still-imprisoned Chinese activist Liu Xiaobo.

Solberg's visit, the first to China by a Norwegian prime minister for a decade, began Friday and will end Tuesday.

"Your visit this time holds a lot of significance," Xi told her at a meeting in the Great Hall of the People.

He noted that Norway had been one of the first Western countries to recognise the People's Republic of China, and one of the earliest to recognise its status as a market economy.

Solberg said she was "delighted to be back" in China and Norway's king was also happy to accept Xi's invitation to visit in the autumn of 2018.

On Friday she met Premier Li Keqiang, signing numerous cooperation documents including an agreement to resume negotiations on a free trade pact.

Liu Xiaobo was sentenced in 2009 to 11 years in jail for "subversion", after he co-wrote a text calling for democracy in China. His wife Liu Xia remains under house arrest.

Diplomatic relations and trade talks were frozen after Liu was given his Nobel. Norway's salmon industry suffered as exports to China were halted.

Exchanges only resumed last December after Norway pledged its commitment to the one-China policy and respect for China's territorial integrity.

The Western media often blamed China for "converting its economic power into strategic influence", but cooperating on economic goals was ultimately more beneficial than clashing over human rights issues, an editorial in the Global Times newspaper, which often takes a nationalistic tone, said Monday.

SUPERPOWERS
Trump drops China bashing during warm Xi summit
 Palm Beach, United States (AFP) April 8, 2017
 US President Donald Trump ditched his trademark anti-China bombast, hailing an "outstanding" relationship with counterpart Xi Jinping at the end of a superpower summit Friday overshadowed by events in Syria. "We have made tremendous progress in our relationship with China," Trump said effusively at the close of a high-stakes but studiously familiar first meeting between the pair at his Mar-a ... read more
SUPERPOWERS
