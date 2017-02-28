Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















UAV NEWS
Chinese drone Wing-Loong II conducts maiden flight
 by Richard Tomkins
 Yinchuan, China (UPI) Feb 28, 2017


disclaimer: image is for illustration purposes only

China's reconnaissance and strike unmanned aerial system, the Wing-Loong II, has conducted its maiden flight, the Xinhua news agency reported.

The aircraft, with a wingspan of 65.6 feet, flew Monday in western China for 31 minutes.

The aircraft was developed by Chengdu Aircraft Design and Research Institute, part of the state-owned Aviation Industry Corporation of China.

The Wing-Loong II has a maximum flying altitude of more than 29,500 feet, a speed of about 211 miles per hour and a flight endurance of 20 hours.

"Its flight marks China's new generation reconnaissance and strike UAS, Li Yidong, chief designer of the Wing-Loong UAS series, told Xinhua. "Following the United States, China becomes another country capable of developing such new generation large reconnaissance and strike UAS.

"It can rapidly identify then strike against time-critical and fleeting targets. The capability is not possessed by previous unmanned aircraft, even manned aircraft.

"Taking a look at the UAS in same class around the world, the Wing-Loong II is equivalent to the U.S. MQ-9 Reaper, and ranks in the first level on the UAS list," he said.

UAV NEWS
AirMap $26M Series B Led By Microsoft Ventures
 Santa Monica CA (SPX) Feb 28, 2017
 AirMap has announced a $26 million Series B funding round led by Microsoft Ventures, with additional participation from Airbus Ventures, Qualcomm Ventures (the investment arm of Qualcomm Incorporated), Rakuten, Sony, Yuneec, and existing investors General Catalyst and Lux Capital. The new investment brings AirMap's total funding to more than $43 million. The Series B funding round will bri ... read more
Related Links
 UAV News - Suppliers and Technology
Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

UAV NEWS
Jenoptik contracted for Patriot missile components

 Protesters sue to stop US missile system in S. Korea

 Raytheon developing new tool for war game assessment

 U.S. Army awards $3 billion in missile defense contracts
UAV NEWS
Iran tests missiles in naval exercises

 Russia's Next Gen S-500 Prototype Launch Date Announced

 U.K., France to upgrade long-range Storm Shadow missiles

 Turkey finalizing S-400 missile deal with Russia
UAV NEWS
Leonardo rotary drone demonstrator program enters phase 2

 Chinese drone Wing-Loong II conducts maiden flight

 GA-ASI forms team to supply Reaper drones to Australia

 U.S. Air Force to retire MQ-1 Predator drone in 2018
UAV NEWS
General Dynamics gets enterprise communications contract

 Space aggressors jam AF, allies' systems

 Harris intros new wideband manpack radio system

 Russia showcases jam-proof communications system
UAV NEWS
Russia to start testing TIGR unmanned armored car in 2017

 Atlas Elektronik contracted for ARCIMS vehicles

 U.S. Marines place $150M order for Target Sight Systems

 Orbital ATK reports new orders for Bushmaster guns
UAV NEWS
BAE Systems eyes defence spending by Trump

 UAE signs over $5 bln in deals at arms fair

 Pentagon chief says military running smoothly amid turbulent transition

 SIPRI: Arms imports rise in Asia, Middle East
UAV NEWS
Wary US and China pledge respect at first Trump-era meet

 Erdogan says paper to pay 'price' over controversial report

 Russia and UK hold high-level military talks in Moscow

 Russia wants to form new Collective Security Bloc that replaces NATO
UAV NEWS
Scientists create a nano-trampoline to probe quantum behavior

 Scientists decipher the nanoscale architecture of a beetle's shell

 Switched-on DNA spark nano-electronic applications

 Liquid metal nano printing set to revolutionize electronics



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement