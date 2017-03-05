Chinese protest against South Korea's Lotte

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Staff Writers
Beijing (AFP) March 5, 2017
Dozens of people holding Chairman Mao posters protested in China's Jilin province on Sunday, calling for a boycott of South Korean goods as part of a backlash against the country's Lotte Group.
The retail giant has faced growing opposition in China since signing a deal to provide land for a US missile-defence system Tuesday.
The plan to install the Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system was prompted by threats from North Korea, but Beijing fears the move will undermine its own military capabilities.
"No to THAAD! Boycott Korean goods!" chanted the protesters in northern Jilin province.
"Patriotism starts with me! Long live the Communist Party!"
Similar protests have sprouted across the country, as Lotte suffers setbacks in several of its Chinese ventures -- from last month's government-ordered halt of a $2.6 billion theme park project to apparent cyber-attacks on company websites.
Citing fire violations, authorities in Liaoning's Dandong city have also suspended the operation of Lotte Mart, the Yonhap news agency reported on Saturday.
Earlier this week, major tour operators confirmed to AFP that trips to South Korea have been suspended "due to policy and safety factors."
China has repeatedly denounced THAAD as a threat to its security, with a foreign ministry spokesman saying "the consequences entailed will be borne by the US and the Republic of Korea".
Calls are growing in China for Beijing to use the carrot and stick of its huge market to raise pressure on South Korea to abandon the THAAD plan.
The stakes are high for Lotte, which has invested more than ten trillion won ($8.76 billion) in its Chinese operations since 1994.
Beijing (AFP) March 3, 2017
South Korea's Lotte Group faces an escalating backlash in China after providing land for a US missile-defence system, amid growing concern that the row will mushroom into wider Chinese retaliation against Seoul. South Korea's fifth-largest company, Lotte signed a deal Tuesday to provide land for the US system, which was prompted by threats from North Korea. But the plan has also angered ... read more
Related Links
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement