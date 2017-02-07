Colombia seeks 'complete peace' at ELN talks

Bogota (AFP) Feb 7, 2017 - The last active rebel group in Colombia, the National Liberation Army (ELN), opens talks Tuesday with the government to end a 53-year conflict.

Here are five key points on the leftist guerrilla group:

- Birth -

The ELN was launched on July 4, 1964.

Inspired by the Cuban Revolution, its founders -- mostly union leaders and students -- took up arms to fight what they called centuries of social injustice in Colombia, at a time when Cold War conflicts were raging across Latin America.

- Size -

The ELN has around 1,500 fighters, plus thousands of militia members and civilian collaborators, according to government estimates.

The rebels themselves say their force is much larger.

- Commander -

The ELN commander is Nicolas Rodriguez Bautista, alias "Gabino."

He joined the guerrillas at age 14 and took command in 1998. He has a nationalist stance and has focused on controling natural resources, with attacks on oil pipelines and multinational corporations.

- ELN vs. FARC -

The ELN has less firepower than the country's largest rebel group, the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), which is now disarming under a November peace deal.

But it also has a broader social base, analysts say.

Founded in May 1964, the FARC fought mainly for land reform and peasants' rights. The ELN has a more urban focus, and draws on liberation theology, a radical Catholic movement.

It also has a more "federalized" command structure, according to expert Victor de Currea-Lugo -- meaning any peace deal could be harder to implement with the rank and file.

Both groups have funded themselves with drug trafficking, illegal mining, extortion and ransom kidnappings. But the ELN is especially notorious for the latter.

- 'Fundamentalists' -

Analysts warn the talks -- the product of three years of secret negotiations -- could be tougher than those with the FARC.

Talks were originally due to open last October, but President Juan Manuel Santos pulled the plug when the rebels refused to release a high-profile hostage, ex-lawmaker Odin Sanchez.

He was finally freed Thursday in exchange for two ELN prisoners.

But expert Frederic Masse warns the ELN "has more fundamentalist demands than the FARC."