Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















WAR REPORT
Colombia's FARC demobilizes child soldiers
 by Staff Writers
 Bogota (AFP) March 3, 2017


Colombia's FARC rebels have begun removing child soldiers from their ranks as part of a landmark peace deal, the Red Cross said Friday.

The leftist guerrillas' use of underage fighters was one of the thorniest issues in four years of peace talks with the government, which yielded an accord last November to end half a century of conflict.

"The first humanitarian operation of 2017 is now under way, with minors leaving the Transitional Normalization Zones," the camps where FARC members are currently disarming, said the International Committee of the Red Cross.

The FARC, or Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, have gathered at these specially designated zones to disarm. They began the process of turning over their weapons Wednesday under UN supervision.

Under the peace deal, the FARC are due to remove all guerrillas under the age of 15 from their ranks.

But the process is running behind schedule. Just 13 child rebels have returned to civilian life so far, according to the government.

It did not give an estimate of how many remain in the FARC's ranks. In May 2016, the defense minister gave a figure of 170, out of a total of some 7,000 guerrillas.

The FARC disputed that figure, saying just 23 of its members were under the age of 15.

President Juan Manuel Santos is seeking to end a messy, multi-sided conflict that has killed more than 260,000 people and left 60,000 missing.

The government is currently holding separate talks with the country's last active rebel group, the National Liberation Army (ELN).

WAR REPORT
Russian jets mistakenly bomb US-backed forces in Syria: US
 Washington (AFP) March 1, 2017
 /> Russian warplanes bombed US-backed fighters in several small villages in northern Syria after they mistakenly thought Islamic State group forces were in the area, a US general said Wednesday. Army Lieutenant General Stephen Townsend said Russian and Syrian regime aircraft attacked the villages to the south and east of Al-Bab in Aleppo province on Tuesday, resulting in an unspecified num ... read more
Related Links
 Space War News
Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

WAR REPORT
Protesters sue to stop US missile system in S. Korea

 Jenoptik contracted for Patriot missile components

 Raytheon developing new tool for war game assessment

 U.S. Army awards $3 billion in missile defense contracts
WAR REPORT
U.S. Army exercises option for more Hellfire II missiles

 Iran tests missiles in naval exercises

 Russia's Next Gen S-500 Prototype Launch Date Announced

 U.K., France to upgrade long-range Storm Shadow missiles
WAR REPORT
GA-ASI forms team to supply Reaper drones to Australia

 Northrop Grumman begins flight tests with MS-177 sensor

 Schiebel taps Leonardo for radar system for unmanned helicopter

 Leonardo rotary drone demonstrator program enters phase 2
WAR REPORT
Rockwell Collins, Australian air force test WBHF communication system

 Space aggressors jam AF, allies' systems

 General Dynamics gets enterprise communications contract

 Harris intros new wideband manpack radio system
WAR REPORT
Russia to start testing TIGR unmanned armored car in 2017

 Atlas Elektronik contracted for ARCIMS vehicles

 U.S. Marines place $150M order for Target Sight Systems

 Orbital ATK reports new orders for Bushmaster guns
WAR REPORT
Trump to press Congress for defense spending boost

 BAE Systems eyes defence spending by Trump

 UAE signs over $5 bln in deals at arms fair

 Pentagon chief says military running smoothly amid turbulent transition
WAR REPORT
Wary US and China pledge respect at first Trump-era meet

 Erdogan says paper to pay 'price' over controversial report

 Putin, Poroshenko held two rounds of secret phone talks: Kiev

 Sweden brings back conscription amid Russia fears
WAR REPORT
Most complex nanoparticle crystal ever made by design

 Nano 'sandwich' offers unique properties

 Scientists create a nano-trampoline to probe quantum behavior

 Scientists decipher the nanoscale architecture of a beetle's shell



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement