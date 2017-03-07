Cotecmar begins construction for Honduran logistics ship

|
by Ryan Maass
Cartagena, Colombia (UPI) Mar 7, 2017
Colombian shipbuilder Cotecmar marked the start of construction of a BAL-C logistics support and cargo ship for Honduras with a keel-cutting ceremony.
The event was held at the company's facility at the Mamonal industral complex in Cartenga, Colombia. Several Honduran and Colombian defense officials were in attendance.
Cotecmar says the new vessel will provide new technological capabilities for the armed forces of Honduras.
"The design and construction of such ships involves the development of science and technology that is transferred to those who use it," Colombia Vice Admiral Jorge Enrique Carreño Moreno said in a press release. "For our Corporation it is an excellent opportunity that allows us to share experience and knowledge to a navy of the continent."
The ship will be based on the BDA Mk II amphibious landing ship design. It will be the first large naval product sold to Honduras by Colombia, and will support humanitarian assistance and disaster relief missions in addition to providing logistics support.
Construction is expected to last about 11 months.
