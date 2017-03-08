DCNS opens representative office in Colombia



by Richard Tomkins



Bogota (UPI) Mar 8, 2017



French naval company DCNS has opened a representative office in Colombia to reinforce its ties with local companies and participation in Colombian projects.

"With our new representative office in Bogota, DCNS is keen to be part of a strategic partnership with Colombia and its local industry," Olivier Michel, DCNS Latin America vice president, said in a press release. "Thanks to its long and fruitful experience in cooperation and its expertise in systems integration and technology transfer, DCNS intends to bring technology and added-value know-how contributing to development and sovereignty of Colombia in naval defense field."

"DCNS is proud to already have a successful experience in Colombia with the Colombian navy through the Padilla frigates modernization program."

The Colombian Navy is planning to acquire four frigates as regional threats grow. The DCNS representative office will help strengthen any company bid for the contract, the company said.

DCNS is to exhibit and promote a range of naval products next week at Colombiamar, the Colombian Naval Defense Exhibition in Cartagena.

