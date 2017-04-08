Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
SUPERPOWERS
Dalai Lama accuses China of fooling its people
 By Biju BORO
 Tawang Town, India (AFP) April 8, 2017


The Dalai Lama on Saturday accused China of spreading false information about his trip to a monastery near India's border that drew protests from Beijing which claims the Himalayan area as its territory.

"People have the wrong information," the 81-year-old monk told reporters in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang where he took shelter on his flight from Tibet decades ago.

"I wish one Chinese official would accompany me while I'm visiting here, what I'm doing, what I'm saying. They should know the reality."

Beijing this week lodged an official protest with the Indian ambassador, accusing New Delhi of arranging a platform for the Dalai Lama to "hold anti-China and separatist activities".

After addressing devotees at the monastery, considered one of the holiest sites in Tibetan Buddhism, the Dalai Lama fired back at Beijing, accusing the country's communist officials of misleading its people over the nature of his visit.

"The 1.3-4 billion Chinese people have every right to know the reality.... They only have one-sided information and wrong information is morally wrong, they're fooling their own people."

The Indian government has insisted the trip is purely religious and pointed out that the Dalai Lama has been to Tawang before, accusing China of creating an "artificial controversy".

But some analysts say New Delhi has adopted a firmer approach to China since Prime Minister Narendra Modi took power in 2014 and invited the head of the India-based Tibetan government-in-exile to attend his swearing-in ceremony.

"The Dalai Lama has always been welcome to travel wherever he wants in India. But this government has been a bit firmer on issues of sovereignty," said Jayadeva Ranade, head of the Delhi-based Centre for China Analysis and Strategy.

Huge crowds, at least 20,000 by some estimates, turned out to hear the monk's nearly three-hour religious discourse.

- Reincarnation concerns -

New Delhi is currently pushing to expand its infrastructure in Arunachal Pradesh, building new roads and conducting a feasibility study for a railway.

India and China fought a border war in 1962 over the region, which has a large ethnic Tibetan population.

En route to Arunachal, the Dalai Lama was reunited with the Indian border guard who escorted him into the country after he fled his native Tibet following a failed uprising nearly 60 years ago.

Speaking to reporters a few days later, the Dalai Lama said the meeting had been "very emotional", bringing back memories of his dramatic flight across the Himalayas disguised as a soldier.

Ranade said the visit to Tawang -- birthplace of an earlier incarnation of the Dalai Lama -- had also raised Chinese concerns over the ageing monk's succession.

The Dalai Lama has stated that his reincarnation may be found outside Chinese Tibet, and Arunachal, with its rich Tibetan culture, is an obvious contender.

Under Tibetan Buddhist tradition, senior monks identify a young boy who shows signs he is a reincarnation of a late leader.

But China's officially atheist Communist rulers maintain that they have the sole authority to decide reincarnation.

"The Chinese reaction has been very elevated, they've been using tough language," Ranade told AFP. "This indicates Chinese anxiety about the reincarnation."

SUPERPOWERS
Trump drops China bashing during warm Xi summit
 Palm Beach, United States (AFP) April 8, 2017
 US President Donald Trump ditched his trademark anti-China bombast, hailing an "outstanding" relationship with counterpart Xi Jinping at the end of a superpower summit Friday overshadowed by events in Syria. "We have made tremendous progress in our relationship with China," Trump said effusively at the close of a high-stakes but studiously familiar first meeting between the pair at his Mar-a ... read more
