Damen submits tender for Australian OPV ships



by Ryan Maass



Washington (UPI) Apr 6, 2017



Damen Shipyards became the first shipbuilder to submit tender for Australia's Offshore Patrol Vessel project, which calls for the construction of twelve ships.

Australia's Defense Ministry formally issued a request for tender for three shortlisted companies in November. The project aims to replace aging Armidale-class patrol boats currently in service with Australia's naval forces.

Damen officials note the company's tender was submitted ahead of schedule in a move they say demonstrates their commitment to the project.

"We are fully committed to maximizing Australian industry participation and supporting the development of a sustainable, national shipbuilding industry in Australia," Damen sales director Roland Briene said in a press release. "This is fully in line with our standard practices where we partner with local organizations to help transform local shipbuilding industries into globally competitive shipyards."

Damen has partnered with ASC Forgacs Shipbuilding, a joint-venture launched to build the first two ships in South Australia and the remaining 10 in Western Australia.

Other shortlisted companies include Fassmer and Luerssen. Under the terms of the Australian government, contractors must join with local shipbuilding companies to construct the vessels. Defense ministers say the policy is intended to bolster the country's local industry in addition to its naval assets.

Washington (UPI) Apr 6, 2017





Boeing and DRS Laurel Technologies have each been contracted to supply communication systems hardware and spare parts for the U.S. Navy's DDG 51 modernization. Under the contract, the two companies will deliver an AN/USQ-82(V) Gigabit Ethernet Data Multiplex System, or GEDMS. The device is a multi-protocol shipwide area network solution used for real-time control system communications t ... read more

Related Links

