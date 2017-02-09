Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
Driver training system for Ajax vehicles wins approval
 by Richard Tomkins
 Paris (UPI) Feb 9, 2017


A training and simulation system for drivers of Ajax infantry fighting vehicles has passed a critical design review, paving the way for their manufacture for Britain's Ministry of Defense.

XPI Simulation, a Thales company, said the 28 systems were ordered by General Dynamics Land Systems - UK, which is supplying Ajax vehicles to the British military.

"Reaching this milestone has been a true team effort." said Simon Skinner, managing director of XPI Simulation Ltd. "The excellent design work by the XPI team to get to this stage will provide the MOD with the best Armored Fighting Vehicle driver simulators available."

Skinner said delivery of the systems will begin this year.

The simulator system is a mixture of static and full-motion simulators for training drivers on all six variants of AJAX being developed. They are modular in design and can be adapted to support other vehicle types.


Australia awards competitive ammunition load carrier contracts
 Canberra, Australia (UPI) Feb 6, 2017
 Australia's defense ministry has contracted BAE Systems Australia and Sea Box International to competitively develop prototype ammunition load carriers. Under the agreement with Australia's government, each company will design and engineer prototype Unit Load Carriers. Australia's defense minister says the competitive award is critical for building innovation within the country's securi ... read more

