EU military headquarters to open soon: sources
 by Staff Writers
 Brussels (AFP) March 3, 2017


Russia, NATO in first high-level military talks since freeze
Moscow (AFP) March 3, 2017 - Senior Russian and NATO military chiefs on Friday held their first phone talks since ties between the two sides collapsed over the crisis in Ukraine, the defence ministry in Moscow said.

The chairman of the NATO Military Committee Petr Pavel called Russia's chief of staff Valery Gerasimov to discuss the possible restarting of military coordination and avoiding clashes, a statement from the ministry said.

"This is the first high-level military contact since the NATO council took the decision to freeze relations with Russia," it said.

"The two sides exchanged opinions about current security issues, the prospects of reestablishing military cooperation and avoiding incidents."

Moscow said Gerasimov used the opportunity to complain about "the significant increased military activity of the alliance near the Russian border."

NATO headquarters in Brussels confirmed the talks and said "active military to military lines of communications are in the mutual interest of NATO and Russia and they remain open."

"The two generals agreed that they would remain in contact," it said, without giving any details about what was discussed.

NATO is beefing up its presence in eastern European allies badly rattled by a more assertive Russia following the seizure of Crimea from Ukraine in March 2014.

NATO severed military contacts with Moscow over its meddling in Ukraine but diplomats and civilian leaders from the two sides have met.

The talks come as the new US administration under Donald Trump seeks to reassure NATO allies that it remains fully committed to the alliance despite pushing other members to spend more on defence.

A controversial European Union military headquarters to coordinate the bloc's overseas security operations will open in the coming months, EU diplomatic sources said Friday.

Brexit and doubts about US President Donald Trump's commitment to European security have given fresh impetus to EU ambitions to step up military cooperation, with France and Germany taking the lead.

"This is a big leap forward. It is supposed to start working initially in March and fully in June," one of the sources said.

EU foreign and defence ministers meeting Monday in Brussels will approve what is known as a Military Planning and Conduct Capability (MPCC) unit, the sources said.

It will oversee the European Union's "non-executive" operations -- those that do not use force -- such as civil-military training missions in Mali, the Central African Republic and Somalia.

The EU also runs Operation Sophia in the central Mediterranean, which can use force to stop migrant smugglers, and Atalanta, part of international anti-piracy forces off the Horn of Africa.

These "executive" operations have their own command centres which will remain separate.

The diplomatic sources said the MPCC would show the EU was prepared to do more to contribute to international security but also stressed its limited role, at least for now.

"So, no smoking guns, just training. For us it is important to bring together civil and military capabilities," the source said.

European Commission head Jean-Claude Juncker called for a common EU defence HQ in September after the Brexit vote, resurrecting an idea that had circulated in the EU for years.

But some EU nations such as Britain and the former communist states in eastern Europe, are reluctant to do anything that might undercut NATO's collective defence role, believing the US-led alliance is still the only real option in face of a more assertive Russia.

The MPCC, based in Brussels, will have a small staff and be headed by a "director" not a commander, to avoid overt military connotations, another EU source said.

"We are not looking at an enormous new building for the new structure... this is not about executive missions," the source said.

"The general intention is to explore ways of how to use our capabilities more effectively," the source added.

Germany unsure on NATO defence spending target
 Tallinn (AFP) March 1, 2017
 Germany on Wednesday agreed that it needs to invest more in defence but questioned whether Europe would accept Berlin raising its spending by tens of billions of euros to the NATO target of two percent of national output. "Germany needs to do more, no question about it," German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said in Tallinn alongside his Estonian counterpart Sven Mikser. "But we also ha
