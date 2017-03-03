EU military headquarters to open soon: sources

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Staff Writers
Brussels (AFP) March 3, 2017
A controversial European Union military headquarters to coordinate the bloc's overseas security operations will open in the coming months, EU diplomatic sources said Friday.
Brexit and doubts about US President Donald Trump's commitment to European security have given fresh impetus to EU ambitions to step up military cooperation, with France and Germany taking the lead.
"This is a big leap forward. It is supposed to start working initially in March and fully in June," one of the sources said.
EU foreign and defence ministers meeting Monday in Brussels will approve what is known as a Military Planning and Conduct Capability (MPCC) unit, the sources said.
It will oversee the European Union's "non-executive" operations -- those that do not use force -- such as civil-military training missions in Mali, the Central African Republic and Somalia.
The EU also runs Operation Sophia in the central Mediterranean, which can use force to stop migrant smugglers, and Atalanta, part of international anti-piracy forces off the Horn of Africa.
These "executive" operations have their own command centres which will remain separate.
The diplomatic sources said the MPCC would show the EU was prepared to do more to contribute to international security but also stressed its limited role, at least for now.
"So, no smoking guns, just training. For us it is important to bring together civil and military capabilities," the source said.
European Commission head Jean-Claude Juncker called for a common EU defence HQ in September after the Brexit vote, resurrecting an idea that had circulated in the EU for years.
But some EU nations such as Britain and the former communist states in eastern Europe, are reluctant to do anything that might undercut NATO's collective defence role, believing the US-led alliance is still the only real option in face of a more assertive Russia.
The MPCC, based in Brussels, will have a small staff and be headed by a "director" not a commander, to avoid overt military connotations, another EU source said.
"We are not looking at an enormous new building for the new structure... this is not about executive missions," the source said.
"The general intention is to explore ways of how to use our capabilities more effectively," the source added.
Tallinn (AFP) March 1, 2017
Germany on Wednesday agreed that it needs to invest more in defence but questioned whether Europe would accept Berlin raising its spending by tens of billions of euros to the NATO target of two percent of national output. "Germany needs to do more, no question about it," German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said in Tallinn alongside his Estonian counterpart Sven Mikser. "But we also ha ... read more
Related Links
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement