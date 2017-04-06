Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
Estonia taps BAE Systems Hagglunds for vehicle support
 by Richard Tomkins
 Washington (UPI) Apr 6, 2017


BAE Systems Hägglunds is to provide maintenance and sustainment support for Estonia's fleet of CV9035 infantry fighting vehicles, the company announced this week.

The contracts from the Estonian Center for Defense Investment cover 44 vehicles, which were procured in 2014 from the Netherlands.

"The armored maneuvering capability program is one of the most important capability development projects of the last decade in Estonia, which will increase the combat capability of Estonian Defense Forces remarkably," said Margus Padjus, project manager of the Procurement Department at ECDI. "To ensure utilization of the vehicles would be as efficient as possible, ECDI entered into the long-lasting life-cycle support contract with BAE Systems Hägglunds."

BAE Hagglunds said its services will include configuration management for new capabilities, maintenance, repairs, and provision of spare parts.

"We welcome Estonia to the family of nations who rely on the CV90 for critical ground combat capability," Tommy Gustafsson-Rask, general manager of BAE Systems Hägglunds, said in a press release. "We are fully committed to supporting Estonia and ensuring this new capability and cost-efficient solution will be effectively integrated in a manner consistent with other NATO users."

The monetary value of the contracts was not disclosed.

Northrop Grumman to support IBCS development for U.S. Army
 Washington (UPI) Apr 4, 2017
 The U.S. Army awarded Northrop Grumman with a $48 million contract modification to support development for its Integrated Battle Command System. Northrop Grumman will perform engineering and manufacturing services for the the system's development in addition to providing continuity during the product's transition. According to the U.S. Department of Defense, the work will be perf ... read more
 Northrop Grumman to support IBCS development for U.S. Army

 General Dynamics, US Ordnance share contract for M2 machineguns

 General Dynamics contracted for tank ammo cartridges
