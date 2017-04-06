Estonia taps BAE Systems Hagglunds for vehicle support



by Richard Tomkins



Washington (UPI) Apr 6, 2017



BAE Systems Hägglunds is to provide maintenance and sustainment support for Estonia's fleet of CV9035 infantry fighting vehicles, the company announced this week.

The contracts from the Estonian Center for Defense Investment cover 44 vehicles, which were procured in 2014 from the Netherlands.

"The armored maneuvering capability program is one of the most important capability development projects of the last decade in Estonia, which will increase the combat capability of Estonian Defense Forces remarkably," said Margus Padjus, project manager of the Procurement Department at ECDI. "To ensure utilization of the vehicles would be as efficient as possible, ECDI entered into the long-lasting life-cycle support contract with BAE Systems Hägglunds."

BAE Hagglunds said its services will include configuration management for new capabilities, maintenance, repairs, and provision of spare parts.

"We welcome Estonia to the family of nations who rely on the CV90 for critical ground combat capability," Tommy Gustafsson-Rask, general manager of BAE Systems Hägglunds, said in a press release. "We are fully committed to supporting Estonia and ensuring this new capability and cost-efficient solution will be effectively integrated in a manner consistent with other NATO users."

The monetary value of the contracts was not disclosed.

