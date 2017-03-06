European Defense Agency completes artillery accuracy project

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Ryan Maass
Brussels (UPI) Mar 06, 2017
The European Defense Agency recently completed the Course Correction Fuze project, an effort aimed at improving the accuracy for artillery munitions.
The Course Correcting Fuze, or CCF, is designed to provide near-precision capabilities for conventional munitions by placing fins in the fuze body. Researchers say this approach can be used along with GPS technologies to make strikes with 155mm and 105mm munitions more accurate.
The EDA began the CCF project in 2012 with the agency's Smart Munition Working Group with the goal of identifying affordable solutions for reducing ballistic dispersion and boosting accuracy for conventional munitions.
Munition experts from EDA member states Belgium, Poland, Sweden and Britain participated in the project with additional support from Norway. Integration methods were developed in 2016 and delivered in early 2017.
The investigation was divided into three parts. For the first phase, researchers collected information on CCF solutions. Some solutions involved airbrakes for reducing down-range dispersion, while others used fixed or movable canards to reduce down-range and cross-range dispersion.
During the second phase, investigators integrated five CCF solutions into artillery systems used by EDA member states. The third phase focused on developing recommendations for participating armed forces.
The agency concluded it would be beneficial for EDA member states to develop common munitions and artillery systems, allowing CCF solutions to be integrated more easily.
Archbald, Pa. (UPI) Mar 2, 2017
Lockheed Martin announced Thursday that its newest direct attack, Dual Mode Plus laser-guided bomb has been named Paragon. Paragon leverages the reliability of the company's laser-guided bomb, or LGB, and integrates an inertial navigation system and GPS all-weather moving-target capability. "The new brand Paragon exemplifies a model of excellence, and reflects the system's perfor ... read more
Related Links
The latest in Military Technology for the 21st century at SpaceWar.com
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement