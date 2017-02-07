Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
FLOATING STEEL
Fast transport ship USNS Yuma passes acceptance trials
 by Richard Tomkins
 Mobile, Ala. (UPI) Feb 7, 2017


EDA completes corrosion control testing for naval vessels
Brussels (UPI) Feb 7, 2017 - The European Defense Agency has completed testing solutions for its Corrosion Control for Navy Ships project.

The Corrosion Control for Navy Ships project, or CCNS, is an effort involving defense industry contractors, research institutes, academia, and other entities to develop more advanced solutions for prolonging operational availability for naval vessels.

According to the EDA, excessive corrosion negatively impacts naval vessel performance, and can cause operational costs to rise. Other factors such as repair intervals and other requirements can also have detrimental effects, the agency adds.

Researchers involved with the project tested potential solutions and environmental regulations between 2013 and 2016, and have identified a commercially available sensor capable of providing accelerated aging tests.

In a statement, the EDA says the team's findings can also optimize data collection systems used by the navies of participating countries.

The CCNS project was funded by the governments of France, Germany, Italy and Britain, and carried out by various academic institutions from each country.

The U.S. Navy reports that the future USNS Yuma, an Expeditionary Fast Transport, has successfully completed acceptance trials in the Gulf of Mexico.

The ship, constructed by Austal USA, demonstrated the readiness of its equipment and its systems operations in the trials for the Navy's Board of Inspection and Survey.

"The EPF program continues to be a successful model of serial ship production," said Capt. Henry Stevens, Strategic and Theater Sealift program manager, Program Executive Office, Ships. "The class continues to grow and advance the U.S. Navy, expanding U.S. presence across the maritime theater."

Expeditionary Fast Transports are transport vessels designed to operate in shallow-draft ports and waterways. They are 377.9 feet long, 93.5 feet in the beam and have an average speed of 35 knots with a payload of 700 tons.

The vessels also feature a landing deck for helicopters and can carry more than 300 troops.

According to the U.S. Naval Sealift Command, the ships are capable of interfacing with roll-on/roll-off discharge facilities, as well as on/off-loading vehicles such as a fully combat-loaded Abrams Main Battle Tank.

The future USNS Yuma (EPF 8), is one of 12 EPF ships for the U.S. military and is expected to be commissioned into service later this year.


.


