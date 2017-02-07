Fast transport ship USNS Yuma passes acceptance trials

Brussels (UPI) Feb 7, 2017 - The European Defense Agency has completed testing solutions for its Corrosion Control for Navy Ships project.

The Corrosion Control for Navy Ships project, or CCNS, is an effort involving defense industry contractors, research institutes, academia, and other entities to develop more advanced solutions for prolonging operational availability for naval vessels.

According to the EDA, excessive corrosion negatively impacts naval vessel performance, and can cause operational costs to rise. Other factors such as repair intervals and other requirements can also have detrimental effects, the agency adds.

Researchers involved with the project tested potential solutions and environmental regulations between 2013 and 2016, and have identified a commercially available sensor capable of providing accelerated aging tests.

In a statement, the EDA says the team's findings can also optimize data collection systems used by the navies of participating countries.

The CCNS project was funded by the governments of France, Germany, Italy and Britain, and carried out by various academic institutions from each country.