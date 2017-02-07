Fast transport ship USNS Yuma passes acceptance trials

|
by Richard Tomkins
Mobile, Ala. (UPI) Feb 7, 2017
The U.S. Navy reports that the future USNS Yuma, an Expeditionary Fast Transport, has successfully completed acceptance trials in the Gulf of Mexico.
The ship, constructed by Austal USA, demonstrated the readiness of its equipment and its systems operations in the trials for the Navy's Board of Inspection and Survey.
"The EPF program continues to be a successful model of serial ship production," said Capt. Henry Stevens, Strategic and Theater Sealift program manager, Program Executive Office, Ships. "The class continues to grow and advance the U.S. Navy, expanding U.S. presence across the maritime theater."
Expeditionary Fast Transports are transport vessels designed to operate in shallow-draft ports and waterways. They are 377.9 feet long, 93.5 feet in the beam and have an average speed of 35 knots with a payload of 700 tons.
The vessels also feature a landing deck for helicopters and can carry more than 300 troops.
According to the U.S. Naval Sealift Command, the ships are capable of interfacing with roll-on/roll-off discharge facilities, as well as on/off-loading vehicles such as a fully combat-loaded Abrams Main Battle Tank.
The future USNS Yuma (EPF 8), is one of 12 EPF ships for the U.S. military and is expected to be commissioned into service later this year.
