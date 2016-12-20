Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .


Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















FLOATING STEEL
Finland issues battle system RFP; US extends destroyer contract; Huntington tasked for LPD design
 by Richard Tomkins
 Helsinki, Finland (UPI) Dec 20, 2016


Huntington Ingalls contracted for USS Fort Lauderdale design
Washington (UPI) Dec 20, 2016 - Huntington Ingalls Industries has received a $1.46 billion contract to perform detail design and construction for the future USS Fort Lauderdale.

Under the contract, Huntington will support the 12th ship of the U.S. Navy's LPD 17 San Antonio-class, an amphibious transport dock ship variant. The vessels serve as a functional replacement for a variety of naval ship variants, including the Austin-, Anchorage-, Charleston-, and Newport-class ships.

LPDs are used to provide maritime transport for land forces, specifically U.S. Marines, for expeditionary warfare missions. They can also be used to transport supporting equipment including amphibious assault vehicles, and several aircraft.

Work on the contract will be performed in Pascagoula, Miss., and several other locations. The U.S. Department of Defense expects the work to be complete by October 2021.The Naval Sea Systems Command in Washington D.C. is the contracting activity.

Finland's Ministry of Defense is seeking a battle system for future naval vessels and will soon issue requests for proposals from industry.

The battle system will be comprised of weapon systems, command-and-control systems and sensor systems.

The ministry said the Finnish Defense Forces' Logistics Command will send requests to 12 domestic and foreign companies to participate in tendering with replies expected by mid-February. An invitation to negotiate and an invitation to tender will be sent to selected suppliers during spring.

The first round of negotiations for production and integration of systems will be conducted during 2017, while the deadline to submit a preliminary tender will be in autumn of that year.

The battle systems will be for Squadron 2020 vessels -- four in all -- which may be purchased from the shipyard of Rauma Marine Constructions, the ministry said.

The exact configuration of the battle system will be decided in the course of design but at least sea mines and missiles are likely to be included in the main weapon systems.

U.S. Navy extends contract for destroyer modernization
Bath, Maine (UPI) Dec 20, 2016 - General Dynamics Bath Iron Works has received a $126 million contract extension to manage modernization activities for Arleigh Burke-class destroyers.

The U.S. Navy contract extension for work on DDG 51 Arleigh Burke-class destroyers runs through December, 2017, with options for an additional six months.

Modernization work includes engineering, design, material kitting, logistics, planning and execution.

Bath Iron Works' DDG 51 Planning Yard services are provided in Brunswick, Maine, as in DDG 51 homeports in Virginia, Florida, Washington, Hawaii, Spain, and Japan.


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 Naval Warfare in the 21st Century





Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
FLOATING STEEL
China aircraft carrier group conducts first live-fire drills
 Beijing (AFP) Dec 16, 2016
 China's Liaoning aircraft carrier battle group has conducted its first exercises with live ammunition, the country's navy said, in a show of strength as tensions with the US and Taiwan escalate. China's first and only aircraft carrier led large-scale exercises in the Bohai Sea, the People's Liberation Army Navy said late Thursday in a statement on their website. The drills involved dozen ... read more

FLOATING STEEL
U.S. Air Force approves Lockheed Martin's SBIRS ground system

 Raytheon to provide Patriot missile capability for undisclosed country

 Saudis intercept missile fired from Yemen

 US general says missile system in S. Korea in 8-10 months
FLOATING STEEL
U.S. Navy test fires Raytheon SM-6 missile at sea

 Raytheon to perform additional SM-3 Block IIA missile work

 Raytheon gets $60 million contract modification for RAM missiles

 South Korea receives 60 KEPD 350K missiles for deployment
FLOATING STEEL
Bird-like drone uses feathers for a more precise flight path

 Malawi drone test centre to help with healthcare, disasters

 Amazon completes its first drone delivery, in England

 MBDA's Brimstone missile planned for Britain's Protector drone
FLOATING STEEL
Underwater radio, anyone?

 Japan to Launch First Military Communications Satellite on January 24

 Intelsat General to provide satellite services to RiteNet for US Army network

 NSA gives Type1 certification to Harris radio
FLOATING STEEL
General Atomics contracted to support U.S. Army's Gray Eagle

 MBDA completes Enforcer tests

 Lithuania buys Saab's RBS 70 simulators

 U.S. State Dept. approves M1A2 tank recapitalization for Kuwait
FLOATING STEEL
NATO to procure U.S. munitions for members

 Russia drops out of world's top 5 defense spenders

 US cancels weapons transfers to Saudi over Yemen campaign

 US cancels weapons transfers to Saudi over Yemen campaign
FLOATING STEEL
Japan's top court backs Tokyo in bid to relocate Okinawa base

 NATO urges Russia to prod Ukraine rebels to honour truce

 China returns seized US naval sea drone

 China offers guns worth $14 mn for drug war: Philippines
FLOATING STEEL
Nanocubes simplify printing and imaging in color and infrared

 New aspect of atom mimicry for nanotechnology applications

 ANU demonstrates 'ghost imaging' with atoms

 Supersonic spray yields new nanomaterial for bendable, wearable electronics



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2016 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement All images and articles appearing on Space Media Network have been edited or digitally altered in some way. Any requests to remove copyright material will be acted upon in a timely and appropriate manner. Any attempt to extort money from Space Media Network will be ignored and reported to Australian Law Enforcement Agencies as a potential case of financial fraud involving the use of a telephonic carriage device or postal service.