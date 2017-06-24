Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















MILTECH
First upgraded LAV-ATM anti-tank vehicles roll off line for Marines
 by Stephen Carlson
 Washington DC (UPI) Jun 24, 2017


The first two Light Armored Vehicle Anti-Tank Modernization A2s have completed their retrofitting with the Modified Target Acquisition System weapons turret.

The upgrade was completed at Production Plant Barstow, Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, Calif., by Raytheon technicians, the U.S. Marine Corps said on Friday.

The MTAS replaces the Emerson 901 turret in use on the LAV since the vehicle was introduced in 1983. The Emerson had to be stowed while the vehicle was on the move, making preparing the turret to scan for targets for the LAV's TOW anti-tank missiles cumbersome.

"The Marines are excited about getting the new capabilities of the MTAS turret," LAV line logistician Chuck Zuhlke said in a press release.

"One of the advantages of the MTAS is that it is always in the up position. They can scan on the move, they can track on the move, and when they stop they're instantly ready to fire."

Work is expected to commence at Production Plant Albany, N.Y., as well in the future.

"The old Emerson turret had too many mechanical parts that could fail," said LAV-ATM mechanic Mack Brown from Production Plant Albany who is training at PPB. "The new MTAS is mostly electronic in nature and more reliable."

The LAV-25 is an eight-wheeled armored reconnaissance and personnel carrier armed with a Bushmaster 25mm chaingun and two machine guns. It has a crew of three and can carry up to six Marines with gear.

Many variants have been produced, including the AT version, mortar carriers, command and control vehicles, and an air defense model armed with Stinger surface-to-air missiles.

The BGM-71 Tube-Launched Optically-tracked Wire-guided or Wireless missile, or TOW, is a ground or air-launched anti-tank missile launcher. Originally wire-guided, the newest versions are completely digital, have a range of several miles, and are capable of destroying tanks and fortifications. It is used by over 40 countries.

MILTECH
Navistar awarded $18.8 million contract for Iraq MTVs
 Washington (UPI) Jun 20, 2017
 Navistar Defense has received an $18.8 million contract from the U.S. Army to manufacture and deliver 115 International 7000 MV Medium Tactical Vehicles to Iraq. The contract will fall under the Foreign Military Sales program. Most of the work will be performed at Navistar's West Point, Miss., factory and is expected to be completed by January 2018. The equipment is slated to be ... read more
Related Links
 The latest in Military Technology for the 21st century at SpaceWar.com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

MILTECH
S. Koreans march to protest US missile defence system

 Suspected N.Korea drone filmed missile defence site: Seoul

 Seoul trapped between a rock and a THAAD place; NK tests cruise missile

 S. Korea to freeze new THAAD deployment pending probe
MILTECH
Raytheon, Kongsberg to bid for Navy missile contract

 IAI test fires new surface-to-surface missile

 New SM-6 missile variant to begin at-sea testing

 Raytheon receives $618 million contract for SM-2 missiles
MILTECH
Leonardo receives NATO surveillance system contract

 Insitu receives $45 million contract extension for SOCOM UAVs

 US-led coalition downs Iran-made drone in Syria

 Can use of a drone improve response times for out-of-hospital cardiac arrests compared to an ambulance
MILTECH
Harris Corp. awarded Special Forces radio contract

 Airbus provides German troops with support communications at 15 sites worldwide

 Airbus further extends channel partner program for military satellite communications in Asia

 Radio communications have surprising influence on Earth's near-space environment
MILTECH
Elbit debuts loitering munition system

 Australia tests combat recon vehicles

 NCI wins place on $37.4B C4ISR-related contract vehicle

 Prague aims to halt EU gun control law
MILTECH
Weapons found after shots fired in oil field: Saudi

 Mattis, Dunford press Congress for increased, stable budgets

 Senate narrowly defeats resolution blocking Saudi arms sale

 Dassault, Indian partner breaking ground on facility
MILTECH
US defense contractor accused of spying for China

 US heavily armed, but many ambivalent about it: survey

 NATO jet approaches Russian defence minister's plane

 Mongolian voters weigh love-hate relationship with China
MILTECH
Silver atom nanoclusters could become efficient biosensors

 Chemists perform surgery on nanoparticles

 Superconducting nanowire memory cell, miniaturized technology

 Nanotechnology reveals hidden depths of bacterial 'machines'



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement