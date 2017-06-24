First upgraded LAV-ATM anti-tank vehicles roll off line for Marines



by Stephen Carlson



Washington DC (UPI) Jun 24, 2017



The first two Light Armored Vehicle Anti-Tank Modernization A2s have completed their retrofitting with the Modified Target Acquisition System weapons turret.

The upgrade was completed at Production Plant Barstow, Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, Calif., by Raytheon technicians, the U.S. Marine Corps said on Friday.

The MTAS replaces the Emerson 901 turret in use on the LAV since the vehicle was introduced in 1983. The Emerson had to be stowed while the vehicle was on the move, making preparing the turret to scan for targets for the LAV's TOW anti-tank missiles cumbersome.

"The Marines are excited about getting the new capabilities of the MTAS turret," LAV line logistician Chuck Zuhlke said in a press release.

"One of the advantages of the MTAS is that it is always in the up position. They can scan on the move, they can track on the move, and when they stop they're instantly ready to fire."

Work is expected to commence at Production Plant Albany, N.Y., as well in the future.

"The old Emerson turret had too many mechanical parts that could fail," said LAV-ATM mechanic Mack Brown from Production Plant Albany who is training at PPB. "The new MTAS is mostly electronic in nature and more reliable."

The LAV-25 is an eight-wheeled armored reconnaissance and personnel carrier armed with a Bushmaster 25mm chaingun and two machine guns. It has a crew of three and can carry up to six Marines with gear.

Many variants have been produced, including the AT version, mortar carriers, command and control vehicles, and an air defense model armed with Stinger surface-to-air missiles.

The BGM-71 Tube-Launched Optically-tracked Wire-guided or Wireless missile, or TOW, is a ground or air-launched anti-tank missile launcher. Originally wire-guided, the newest versions are completely digital, have a range of several miles, and are capable of destroying tanks and fortifications. It is used by over 40 countries.

