UAV NEWS
GA-ASI forms team to supply Reaper drones to Australia
 by Richard Tomkins
 Geelong, Australia (UPI) Feb 27, 2017


disclaimer: image is for illustration purposes only

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc. has formed a team with Australian industry to support an Australian military program for remotely piloted aircraft.

The partnering, announced at the Australian International Aerospace and Defense Exposition is composed of GA-ASI, Cobham, CAE Australia, Raytheon Australia, and Flight Data Systems.

"General Atomics Aeronautical recognizes the importance of working with Australian established partners, and we are very pleased to be joined in this endeavor by Cobham -- our key partner in Australia -- CAE Australia, Raytheon Australia, and Flight Data Systems," said Linden Blue, chief executive officer of GA-ASI.

"We have been working closely with the Australian Defense Force to understand the operational needs of AIR 7003 and are confident that our RPA System solution will provide mature, persistent, interoperable support to Australia's warfighters."

Added Peter Nottage, president of Cobham Aviation Services: "Cobham and GA-ASI have been working in partnership for more than 12 years to prepare for the whole-of-life support requirements for Australian Armed RPAS. We are thrilled to be a part of Team Reaper Australia and look forward to delivering an RPAS solution in Australia."

Under program Air 7003, Australia is seeking as many as eight Reaper unmanned aerial systems.

The MQ-9 Reaper by GA-ASI has a flight endurance of about 14 hours, a speed of 300 miles per hour and a service ceiling of 50,000 feet. In addition to a variety of sensors, the system also can accommodate weapon systems, such as Hellfire missiles or bombs.

