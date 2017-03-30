Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
MILTECH
General Dynamics contracted for tank ammo cartridges
 by Ryan Maass
 Washington (UPI) Mar 30, 2017


General Dynamics received a $63.6 million contract to supply various 120mm production cartridges for the U.S. Army.

Under the contract, the Army will receive M1002 and M865 cartridges. Once delivered, the cartridges will be used to hold 120mm tank training ammunition.

The M1002 cartridges feature dummy air and ground switches, and are designed to perform similarly to the M830A1 High Explosive Anti-Tank Multipurpose Tracer. According to General Dynamics, the similarity allows for more realistic training exercises.

The M865 Kinetic Energy training rounds are designed for a similar purpose, and use a unique cone stabilizer to limit the safety fan required for tank gunnery.

Work on the contract will be performed in St. Petersburg, Fla., and is expected to be complete by April 2019.

General Dynamics received all funding at the time of the contracting award. The project will be managed by the U.S. Army Contracting Command.

MILTECH
Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman complete MAPS test
 Washington (UPI) Mar 28, 2017
 Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman and U.S. Army researchers have completed a round of testing with the branch's Modular Active Protection System. U.S. defense manufacturers agreed to test the system after receiving contracts in 2015. For the demonstrations, Lockheed Martin provided its Open Architecture Processor, while Northrop Grumman provided additional sensors. The Open Archi ... read more
