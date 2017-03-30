General Dynamics contracted for tank ammo cartridges



by Ryan Maass



Washington (UPI) Mar 30, 2017



General Dynamics received a $63.6 million contract to supply various 120mm production cartridges for the U.S. Army.

Under the contract, the Army will receive M1002 and M865 cartridges. Once delivered, the cartridges will be used to hold 120mm tank training ammunition.

The M1002 cartridges feature dummy air and ground switches, and are designed to perform similarly to the M830A1 High Explosive Anti-Tank Multipurpose Tracer. According to General Dynamics, the similarity allows for more realistic training exercises.

The M865 Kinetic Energy training rounds are designed for a similar purpose, and use a unique cone stabilizer to limit the safety fan required for tank gunnery.

Work on the contract will be performed in St. Petersburg, Fla., and is expected to be complete by April 2019.

General Dynamics received all funding at the time of the contracting award. The project will be managed by the U.S. Army Contracting Command.

