General Dynamics receives modification for Columbia submarines

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Ryan Maass
Washington (UPI) Dec 23, 2016
General Dynamics received a $146 million contract modification from the U.S. Navy to increase design support requirements for Columbia-class submarines.
The contract's tasks include vendor component and technology development, engineering integration, concept design studies, cost reduction, and prototype manufacturing. General Dynamics will also conduct engineering analysis and cost evaluations for the next-generation submarine program.
The work will be performed in Groton, Conn.; Newport News, Va.; Quonset, R.I.; and Bath, Maine. The U.S. Department of Defense expects the work to be complete by September 2017. The Naval Sea Systems Command in Washington, D.C., is listed as the contracting activity.
Columbia-class submarines, formerly known as Ohio Replacement submarines, are future vessels designed to replace the Trident-armed Ohio-class submarines. The ballistic missile vessels are being designed to be propelled with a nuclear reactor, enabling unlimited range.
Construction on the vessels is expected to begin in 2021, with the first Columbia-class submarine entering service in 2031.
Related Links
Naval Warfare in the 21st Century
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2016 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement All images and articles appearing on Space Media Network have been edited or digitally altered in some way. Any requests to remove copyright material will be acted upon in a timely and appropriate manner. Any attempt to extort money from Space Media Network will be ignored and reported to Australian Law Enforcement Agencies as a potential case of financial fraud involving the use of a telephonic carriage device or postal service.