Guided-missile cruiser USS Hue City conducts live-fire exercise



by Ryan Maass



Washington (UPI) Feb 24, 2017



U.S. Navy Sailors aboard the guided-missile cruiser USS Hue City test-fired a Phalanx close-in weapon system during a recent training exercise.

The live-fire event was conducted as part of Operation Atlantic Resolve, a training exercise conducted in the U.S. Navy's 6th Fleet area of operations. The Navy says the training supports U.S. national security interests in Europe.

In a video release, Sailors are shown firing rounds using the Phalanx close-in weapon system and other armaments. The Phalanx is a rapid-fire, computer-controlled close-in weapon system built by Raytheon. It is designed to engage anti-ship missiles and other close airborne threats.

A land-based variant designed to counter rockets and other artillery munitions has also been developed for the U.S. Army.

USS Hue City is a Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser named after the site of the 1968 Tet Offensive during the Vietnam War. It is the only Navy ship named after a battle from that war.