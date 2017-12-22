Huntington Ingalls christens new Legend-class cutter for Coast Guard

|.
|.
|
|
by James Laporta
Washington (UPI) Dec 22, 2017
Huntington Ingalls' shipbuilding division on Monday christened the Legend-class National Security Cutter Midgett WMSL-757 for the U.S. Coast Guard.
The Legend-class national security cutters, considered the flagships of the U.S. Coast Guard, are capable of conducting maritime homeland security, law enforcement and national security missions.
"We often speak of our service as a family, our Coast Guard family," said Adm. Charles Michel, vice commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard and keynote speaker at the ceremony.
"The Midgett name takes that seriously with a family legacy unprecedented in the armed services, a family that is all about service before self. Such a special name deserves to be emblazoned on a special platform."
The National Security Cutter Midgett WMSL-757 is named for John Allen Midgett, who was awarded the Silver Cup by the U.K. Board of Trade in 1918 after he rescued 42 British sailors from the British tanker Mirlo, which had been torpedoed by a German U-boat off the coast of North Carolina.
Midgett was also awarded the Gold Lifesaving Medal by the U.S. Coast Guard in 1924.
"Midgett is the eighth ship we have built in this class," Ingalls Shipbuilding President Brian Cuccias said in a press release. "And with her, we've proven once again that American workers, Ingalls shipbuilders, can take on some of the most challenging manufacturing projects in the world. All Ingalls ships are built with one goal in mind: to protect the brave men and women who protect our freedom. Our Ingalls/Coast Guard team continues to get stronger and more efficient with every ship we produce. And Midgett will be no exception."
The Legend-class national security cutters are 418 feet long with a 54-foot beam, displace 4,500 tons with a full load and reach a top speed of 28 knots -- which equates to about 32 mph. The ship has a range of 12,000 miles, an endurance of 60 days and room for a crew of 120.
The National Security Cutter Midgett WMSL-757 is the eighth ship within the class. Another Huntington Ingalls built ship, the Kimball WMSL-756, is scheduled to be delivered to the U.S. Coast Guard in 2018.
