IAI, Indian navy sign $1.6B contract for air defense systems

Washington (UPI) Apr 6, 2017 - Rockwell Collins received a $21 million contract modification to begin work on the second Common Range Integrated Instrumentation System for the U.S. Air Force.

The system, also known as CRIIS, was designed to provide the U.S. Department of Defense with time, space and positioning information during testing with various current and next-generation defense platforms. It is slated to replace the existing Advanced Range Data System.

Under the contract, Rockwell Collins will produce CRIIS components for upgrading test and evaluation instrumentation at various Air Force, Navy and Army test ranges.

Work will be performed at Cedar Rapids, Iowa and Richardson, Texas, and is expected to be complete by April 2019.

The company received all funding in the form of fiscal 2016 and fiscal 2017 research, development, test and evaluation funds in addition to Air Force procurement funds. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center is the contracting activity.