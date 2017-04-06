IAI, Indian navy sign $1.6B contract for air defense systems

|
by Ryan Maass
Washington (UPI) Apr 6, 2017
Israel Aerospace Industries was awarded contracts to deliver an air and missile defense system to the government of India.
Under the contract, the Indian navy will be armed with Medium-Range Surface-to-Air Missiles, or MRSAMs and their longer-range variants, LRSAMs.
The defensive weapon was jointly developed by IAI and India's Defense Research and Development Organization. Additional work was done by IAI subsidiary Elta Systems and Rafael.
Deliveries will also include an advanced phased-array radar, mobile launchers and command-and-control platforms.
The agreement is considered the largest security procurement in the company's history.
"The current contracts represent an enormous expression of confidence by the government of India in IAI's capabilities and advanced technologies which are being developed with our local partners as part of the Indian government's 'Make in India' policy," IAI president and CEO Joseph Weiss said in a press release.
The Make In India policy is a government initiative intended to encourage domestic economic development, focusing on large sectors such as energy and defense.
"Along with our partner in India, we will supply to the Indian army an advanced, sophisticated and innovative system that will provide the best operational solution," Systems, Missiles & Space Group general manager Boaz Levi added.
