IAI's Barak-8 test-fired at sea

by Ryan Maass
Washington (UPI) Feb 10, 2017
Israel Aerospace Industries' Barak-8 surface-to-air missile was recently test-fired at sea to verify its capabilities.
The Barak-8 is operated by the armed forces of Israel and India as a means to defend against airborne threats including fixed-wing aircraft, helicopters, unmanned aircraft, anti-ship missiles, and cruise missiles.
The weapon system's features include all-weather supersonic skimmers for high-altitude targets, standalone data link optimizing task forces, and a vertical launch capability. The system can be used to engage multiple targets at a time during sever saturation scenarios.
The missile weighs roughly 600 pounds, measures 180 inches, and has an operational range of approximately 55 miles. The weapon is launched using an 8-cell VLS module.
While Israel, India and Azerbaijan are the only operators of the missile, Chile, Germany and Poland have expressed interest in procuring it.
